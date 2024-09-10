New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Balt Yachts SunCamper 31

Possibly not the fastest, prettiest or most luxurious boat at the Southampton Boat Show, but we challenge you to find a better value one than this Balt Yachts SunCamper 31.

Built by a Polish yard that also manufactures crafts for much more prestigious brands, the Balt Yachts SunCamper 31 looks like a great little waterways cruiser for buyers on a budget. It will feature at Southampton Boat Show.

Powered by either a single petrol outboard or small shaftdrive diesel engine, it should be just as cheap to run as it is to buy. For as little as £129,226 inc VAT you get a really bright, spacious wheelhouse with a well-equipped galley and convertible dinette, as well as sleeping space for an astonishing seven people.

There’s a double cabin forward with an extra single berth under the saloon and another double aft – and we’re told the heads compartment has lots of headroom too.

With triple keels for directional stability and a bow thruster for close-quarters work, it should be an easy enough boat to berth too, so all credit to the yard for keeping the price so keen.

Balt Yachts SunCamper 31 specifications:

LOA: 31ft 2in (9.5m)

Beam: 9ft 9in (3.0m)

Top speed: tbc

Engine: Single Yamaha 25-115hp petrol outboard or 20-30hp diesel inboard

Price: from £129,226 inc VAT

Contact details: www.braymarinesales.com

