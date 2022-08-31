Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2022: Arksen 45

We explain why the Arksen 45 is one of the most exciting new boats to see at this year's Southampton Boat Show...

Since it appeared on the scene in 2019, British adventure brand, Arksen Yachts, has been busy developing a range of rugged off-grid cruisers with keen expedition capabilities, like self-righting hulls, tough aluminium construction and vast cruising ranges of up to 7,000nm.

But while its larger ‘Supeyacht Explorer’ models (the Arksen 65 and Arksen 85) are built by the Wight Shipyard Company in Cowes, the new Arksen 45 is slightly different.

Constructed in collaboration with Ring Powercraft in Itchenor, this first of Arksen’s new Adventure Power Series is designed as a “premium SUV” for rapid, all-action weekend adventures.

As you would expect of a boat of this type, it comes with the obligatory impact-mitigation seats and enclosed pilothouse. It also features a sheltered dinette and galley, plus the option of heating and air conditioning for more comfortable year-round use.

And it combines that four-season practicality with peripheral foam-filled D-Tubes to bring RIB-style carrying capacity and impact resistance, without any of the durability, maintenance or internal beam compromises that tend to come with traditional air-filled collars.

With its modular layout, full-height shower room and four-berth potential, the idea is that you can use this boat in any way you like. You can use it for multi-day adventure cruises, fast day boating, fishing, diving or watersports.

You can use it as a tender or a chase boat and it’s as well suited to research and commercial enterprises as it is to multi-purpose recreation. You can power it in pretty much any way you want too.

In addition to hybrid options, you can spec twin or triple outboards, as well as twin inboard jets or sterndrives for a range of up to 500nm and speeds in excess of 50 knots.

Better still, while the new Arksen 45 is clearly built for independent adventure, Arksen actively supports that in a way that goes well beyond the hardware.

It operates an ecological initiative called Arksen Philanthropy. It has a shared ownership scheme called the Adventure Syndicate. And it provides an Explorers’ Club with a team of experts to help you plan expeditions.

In short, if you want a boat that can do it all without busting through the 50ft mark, the Arksen 45 looks like a very potent solution.

Arksen 45 specifications

LOA: 44ft 6in (13.55m)

Beam: 10ft 8in (3.25m)

Engine options: Various

Top speed: >50 knots

Starting price: Available on application