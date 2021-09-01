Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: DeAntonio D28

DeAntonio will exhibit two versions of the D28 at the Southampton Boat Show and, with a new UK distributor based in Poole, the arrival of these quirky outboard-powered Spanish cruisers on UK soil couldn't be better timed.

Yes, you read that right, despite the closed transom and sun pad adorning the boats stern the DeAntonio D28 uses outboard propulsion with single 350hp/400hp or twin 200hp motors on the options list.

Some design trickery sees the engines mounted on the transom inside an engine box with a lid mounted on a gas ram to gain access to them.

This clever bit of packaging allows DeAntonio to fit high performance, low maintenance outboards in lieu of sterndrives but maintain the sun pad and seating layout of a traditional 25ft sportscruiser.

The super clean slab sided design takes some getting used to but there’s some real innovation on show here.

The Cruiser, which features the Wally-like wraparound windscreen and proper cabin on the lower deck, and Open versions will be at the show but there is also a Deck model that is a pure cushion-clad day boat and Xplorer with an extended T-top and slightly tougher aesthetic.

The cabin boats feature a bright and attractive interior with a dinette that converts to a wide double berth in the bow and a compact galley opposite the toilet/shower room.

For a boat of these dimensions the accommodation is generously proportioned and should prove comfortable for weekends away.

Good on DeAntonio for doing something different and with a range that includes a 42, 46 and flagship D50 it looks like there could be plenty more to come.

DeAntonio D28 specification

LOA: 26ft 2in (7.99m)

Beam: 9ft 7in (2.95m)

Engines: Single/twin outboard up to 400hp

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: £115,000 (inc. VAT)