Toy of the Month: This 30-knot electric jet board makes waveless surfing even cooler

The Rävik One and Rävik S are the latest in an exciting line of electric jet boards that can offer endless, waveless surfing.

The electric surfboard concept continues to gather pace with two cool looking boards from Swedish brand Awake.

The Rävik One uses an 11kW brushless electric motor to achieve a top speed of 30 knots (9 knots faster than the YuJet and almost as quick as the petrol-powered Jetsurf that we covered last year).

An exchangeable lithium ion battery means that the jet board fun doesn’t have to stop just because the board does – swap in a new battery and you’re good to go again.

Ride time is 20-45 minutes depending on the power settings and recharge time is about an hour and a half.

Composite materials keep the Rävik One’s weight down to 35kg. A wireless throttle controls the speed whilst riding and a power key stops the jet board from running at all without a rider.

Designed for racing, the Rävik S version features lower buoyancy, a narrower tail and softer edges. Awake claims this all means ‘tighter, harder and faster carves’, and based on the video above, we’re inclined to believe them!

Prices start from €15,900 (approx £13,800) for the Rävik One and €16,900 (approx £14,700) for the Rävik S. If that’s out of your budget, you might be interested to learn that Awake offers monthly finance packages too.

First published in the February 2021 issue of Motor Boat & Yachting.