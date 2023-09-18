It’s endlessly gratifying to bring you the news that another burning issue for billionaire boaters has been solved…

We’ve seen shadow boats for carrying superyacht toys and helicopters, amphibious tenders that can drive up the beach to avoid soggy feet, and golfballs made of fish food to allow driving practice from the deck.

Today we turn our attention to the urgent question of foredeck basketball – a solution for all those poor billionaires whose only wish in life is to shoot some hoops whilst aboard.

Owner of MY Ocean charters, Jonny Dodge, initially commissioned Superyacht Inflatables to create a basketball court for guests to enjoy aboard the company’s 46m Pina Marine superyacht Navis One, but now they can be custom made to order.

They can be produced in any shape and size, and as a single unit or divided into separate panels, enabling configuration for almost any sport, including football.

The inflatable supports are produced using a 10cm drop-stitch material ensuring a safe, rigid structure. All netting is integrated, as are all D-loop tie points and straps. Zip doors allow for easy access and goals are available in any size.

This is very much a custom item, so prices will vary depending on the size of your boat, but if you want to charter Navis One for the week, that will set you back $200,000 in the off season and €200,000 in the summer.