Toy of the month: Roam Shadow 35 is a huge floating toy box

Why settle for one toy when you can have an entire toy box! Introducing the Roam Shadow 35 superyacht support vessel…

Roam builds one of the most diverse ranges of craft in the world. They’ll build you a 5.5-metre RIB, a 9-metre landing craft or a 24-metre or 27.5-metre superyacht shadow craft to hold all of your water toys.

Not enough? Well the company’s latest commission is from a customer who wants his shadow craft to be able to accommodate a 50ft high-performance Cigarette boat!

The answer is the Roam Shadow 35, a 35-metre shallow draft support ship that can race ahead of the mothership and unload all the toys onto the beach in time for the guests’ arrival.

Built out of aluminium with a 9-metre beam and powered by a pair of Caterpillar C32 diesels, it can reach 22 knots, cruise at 14-16 knots, carry up to 20 people and offer transatlantic range, thanks to its whopping 35,000L fuel capacity.

Other upgrades include space for a touch-and-go helipad, increased accommodation and a vast open deck area of 223 square metres with a higher lifting capacity Palfinger crane. In total, the Roam Shadow 35 can carry a payload of up to 45 tonnes.

The manufacturers claim ‘an incredibly low cost of ownership for its vessel type’. Well it’s all relative…

Superyacht support boats are big business these days. If you don’t believe us, check out the 66m superyacht support vessel Hodor, which was launched back in 2019.

Roam Shadow 35 specifications

LOA: 36.6m / 121ft

Beam: 9m / 29ft 6in

Draft: 1.7m / 5ft 7in

Engines: 2x CAT C32 diesels

Displacement (light): 85,000kg / 187,393lbs

Displacement (loaded): 130,000kg / 286,600lbs

Fuel capacity: 35,000L / 9,246 US gal

Water capacity: 3,000L / 793 US gal

Top speed: 22 knots

Cruising speed: 14 knots

CE category: A for 20 people

Price: Available on application