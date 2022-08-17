Toy of the month: Roam Shadow 35 is a huge floating toy box

Why settle for one toy when you can have an entire toy box! Introducing the Roam Shadow 35 superyacht support vessel…
Roam builds one of the most diverse ranges of craft in the world. They’ll build you a 5.5-metre RIB, a 9-metre landing craft or a 24-metre or 27.5-metre superyacht shadow craft to hold all of your water toys.
Not enough? Well the company’s latest commission is from a customer who wants his shadow craft to be able to accommodate a 50ft high-performance Cigarette boat!
The answer is the Roam Shadow 35, a 35-metre shallow draft support ship that can race ahead of the mothership and unload all the toys onto the beach in time for the guests’ arrival.
Built out of aluminium with a 9-metre beam and powered by a pair of Caterpillar C32 diesels, it can reach 22 knots, cruise at 14-16 knots, carry up to 20 people and offer transatlantic range, thanks to its whopping 35,000L fuel capacity.
Other upgrades include space for a touch-and-go helipad, increased accommodation and a vast open deck area of 223 square metres with a higher lifting capacity Palfinger crane. In total, the Roam Shadow 35 can carry a payload of up to 45 tonnes.
Article continues below…
Toy of the Month: Ring Vampire VT-1050 is a pocket superyacht shadow boat
Toy of the month: Reliant X40L can carry just about anything
The manufacturers claim ‘an incredibly low cost of ownership for its vessel type’. Well it’s all relative…
Superyacht support boats are big business these days. If you don’t believe us, check out the 66m superyacht support vessel Hodor, which was launched back in 2019.
Roam Shadow 35 specifications
LOA: 36.6m / 121ft
Beam: 9m / 29ft 6in
Draft: 1.7m / 5ft 7in
Engines: 2x CAT C32 diesels
Displacement (light): 85,000kg / 187,393lbs
Displacement (loaded): 130,000kg / 286,600lbs
Fuel capacity: 35,000L / 9,246 US gal
Water capacity: 3,000L / 793 US gal
Top speed: 22 knots
Cruising speed: 14 knots
CE category: A for 20 people
Price: Available on application