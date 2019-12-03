2020 Motor Boat Awards: Nominate your service heroes

Help us recognise outstanding customer service by nominating a broker, marina operator, marine engineer, equipment manufacturer or chandlery who has gone the extra mile

The prestigious Motor Boat Awards are returning for 2020 with a new date and a new venue, but we still need your help to recognise the best in the business with our coveted Service Award, in association with Pantaenius.

As in previous years, we want you to nominate the finalists – if you have experienced truly outstanding service from a marine company then nominate it by sending an email with the company name and an example of the service you received to: hugo.andreae@ti-media.com

Please give specific examples where possible as the judges will base their decision on the quality of service given not just the number of nominations received

Be it a broker, marina operator, marine engineer, equipment manufacturer or chandlery, we want to hear about your positive customer service stories and give the company a chance to claim this coveted prize. Voting closes on December 16 and the list of finalists will be revealed next month.

New date, new venue

The 2020 Motor Boat Awards will take place on January 21 to coincide with the 2020 Dusseldorf Boat Show. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the glamorous Intercontinental Hotel and online shortly afterwards.

Nine different categories of boats will be assessed from sportsboats and RIBs to custom yachts, and we will also present the Judge’s Special Award, in association with Osculati.

Hugo Andreae, editor of Motor Boat & Yachting and chair of the judging panel, said: “Every boat we test is automatically entered and we only ever pick winners that the judges would personally be happy to spend their own money on.”