2020 Motor Boat Awards: 43 finalists revealed across 9 categories

After much deliberation, the judges have narrowed down the list of finalists for the 2020 Motor Boat Awards. The winners will be revealed in Dusseldorf on January 21

Sportsboats & RIBs

Superboats

Sponsored by

Sportscruisers up to 40ft



Sportscruisers over 40ft



Sponsored by

Azimut Atlantis 45

Fjord 44 Coupe

Palm Beach GT50

Riva Dolceriva

Wallytender 48

Wheelhouse and cockpit cruisers



Sponsored by

Botnia Targa 25.1 GT

Finnmaster Pilot 8 Cabin

Jeanneau Merry Fisher 895 Marlin

Jeanneau NC37

Jersey 36 Elanco

Rodman 1090 Evolution

Adventure yachts

Sponsored by

Flybridges up to 60ft



Sponsored by

Ferretti 450

Greenline 48 Fly

Palm Beach 50 Fly

Flybridges over 60ft



Sponsored by

Custom yachts

Sponsored by

The winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards in association with Side-Power will be announced on January 21 at the Intercontinental Hotel Dusseldorf and online shortly afterwards.

In addition to the 9 categories above, we will be handing out the Judge’s Special Award in association with Osculati and the Service Award in association with Pantaenius.