2020 Motor Boat Awards: 43 finalists revealed across 9 categories

After much deliberation, the judges have narrowed down the list of finalists for the 2020 Motor Boat Awards. The winners will be revealed in Dusseldorf on January 21
Sportsboats & RIBs
- Beneteau Flyer 8 Sundeck
- Brig Eagle 8
- Brig Eagle 10
- Chris-Craft 28 Launch GT
- Greenline NEO
- Highfield HX76
- Hydrolift 26
- Jeanneau Cap Camarat 7.5 DC S2
- Nimbus T9
Superboats
- Brabus Shadow 500 Black Ops
- Iguana X100
- Fairline F//Line 33
- Hinckley R34
- Princess R35
- Sunseeker Hawk 38
Sportscruisers up to 40ft
Sportscruisers over 40ft
- Azimut Atlantis 45
- Fjord 44 Coupe
- Palm Beach GT50
- Riva Dolceriva
- Wallytender 48
Wheelhouse and cockpit cruisers
- Botnia Targa 25.1 GT
- Finnmaster Pilot 8 Cabin
- Jeanneau Merry Fisher 895 Marlin
- Jeanneau NC37
- Jersey 36 Elanco
- Rodman 1090 Evolution
Adventure yachts
- Beneteau Swift Trawler 41
- Dale 40
- Fountaine Pajot MY40
Flybridges up to 60ft
- Ferretti 450
- Greenline 48 Fly
- Palm Beach 50 Fly
Flybridges over 60ft
Custom yachts
- Bluegame BGX70
- Custom Line 120
- Zeelander 72
The winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards in association with Side-Power will be announced on January 21 at the Intercontinental Hotel Dusseldorf and online shortly afterwards.
In addition to the 9 categories above, we will be handing out the Judge’s Special Award in association with Osculati and the Service Award in association with Pantaenius.