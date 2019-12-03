2020 Motor Boat Awards: 43 finalists revealed across 9 categories

After much deliberation, the judges have narrowed down the list of finalists for the 2020 Motor Boat Awards. The winners will be revealed in Dusseldorf on January 21

Sportsboats & RIBs

Superboats

Sportscruisers up to 40ft

Sportscruisers over 40ft

Wheelhouse and cockpit cruisers

Adventure yachts

Flybridges up to 60ft

Flybridges over 60ft

Custom yachts

The winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards in association with Side-Power will be announced on January 21 at the Intercontinental Hotel Dusseldorf and online shortly afterwards.

In addition to the 9 categories above, we will be handing out the Judge’s Special Award in association with Osculati and the Service Award in association with Pantaenius.

