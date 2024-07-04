Italia Yachts 43 Veloce: A walkaround boat with a Med-fit wet bar

The Italia Yachts 43 Veloce is the boat yard's much anticipated transition into the powerboat world, which could hardly have looked any prettier than this.

Designed in collaboration with Skyron Studio, the Italia Yachts 43 Veloce uses a substantially elevated bow, creating plenty of extra volume in the cabin – and that forward elevation is picked out aesthetically with a beautiful concave sweep in the hull sides and a lovely cutaway dip in the bulwarks amidships. It’s a stunning looking boat and, in spite of the raised bow deck, visibility from the helm is actually very good.

In terms of the layout, it adopts a classical walkaround design with a single-level open-plan cockpit beneath a swept hardtop with an integrated aft sunshade.

A big transverse wet bar behind the helm seats looks aft toward a two-bench dinette that features an integrated U-shaped lounge with movable backrests, a drop-down table and a convertible sunpad at its aft end.

There are also drop-down terraces on both sides, plus an extendable aft deck at the centre of the swim platform that can be raised for stern-to berthing, left at deck level for extra beach club space, or dropped beneath the surface for watersports. It’s a very cool feature and one that might easily tempt you to sidestep outboard engines in favour of the unobstructed aft end of an inboard package.

Italia Yachts 43 Veloce’s versatility

By the standards of a stylish Med-style Italian powerboat, the IY43 looks remarkably versatile too. For instance, if you plan on cruising as a family or with guests, you can spec it with two double cabins or with an owner’s cabin in the bow and twin beds in the full-beam mid cabin.

If you’re a couple who like to entertain, you can also go for a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships and a large lounge in the bow.

And the power options are flexible too. You can have it with twin Yanmar 380s on sterndrives or a pair of D6 440s or 480s on IPS drives; and if you favour outboards, you can also have a twin or triple rig of Mercury Verado 300s or 400s.

In all cases, there’s a sense of design simplicity here, of uncluttered lines and lightness of touch, that feels very pleasing.

There’s certainly no shortage of competition in this segment of course but if this debut motorboat from Italia Yachts drives as well as it looks, it’s going to be a serious player.

Italia Yachts 43 Veloce specifications

LOA: 46ft 0in (14.00m)

Beam: 13ft 8in (4.15m)

Engines: Sterndrive, IPS or outboards up to 960hp

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: POA

Contact details: Italia Yachts International website