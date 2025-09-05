New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Princess F58

Having enjoyed its world debut at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in January, the new Princess F58 will also be taking centre stage at the Southampton Boat Show

As the replacement for the much- loved F55, the Princess F58 designed to combine premium (if understated) style with high-volume interiors, plenty of cruising practicality and the spec and finish of an even larger motor yacht. It’s also designed to deliver a range of highly sociable exterior spaces, and the F58’s back end is a very good example of that.

The expansive aft cockpit flows forward on a single level into the saloon, where an aft galley straddles the threshold, improving the sense of integration. The external deck also flows down toward the bathing platform, where an extra aft-facing drop-down seat, a Seabob locker with a clever slide-out rack and an optional transom-mounted wet bar and grill create a kind of basic waterside beach club.

In spite of current market trends, there are no folding balconies to add extra weight or complication, but you do get a hydraulic platform for a Williams

325 jet tender, as well as the option of twin side gates for easier boarding.

Up at the bow, the foredeck terrace uses a flexible arrangement taken directly from Princess’s larger yachts, with face-to-face seating and a chilled drinks locker between the sunpads.

And as an F-Class flybridge cruiser, the enormous upper deck is also designed to maximise sociable guest space. It features a neatly integrated hard top and another wet bar and grille in the port aft corner, distancing your guests from any cooking smells and freeing up the primary space for a much larger dining area than the old F55.

When you step inside, the saloon provides plenty of natural light and unobstructed views of the sea, as well as a separate dining area next to the galley and a lovely bright forward lounge.

If the F55’s accommodation was strong, the F58’s is among the very best in its class. It comprises a spacious forward VIP guest cabin, a convertible starboard twin (rather than bunks) and a full-beam owner’s stateroom with superyacht-style ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

And in another nod to cruising practicality, there’s even an optional crew cabin with its own dedicated access point beneath the cockpit’s starboard steps.

Princess F58 Specifications:

LOA: 59ft 8in (18.20m)

Beam: 16ft 1in (4.90m)

Engines: Twin 1,000 to 1,200hp MAN V8

Top speed: 29-35 knots

Price from: £1.8m ex tax

Contact details: www.princessyachts.com

