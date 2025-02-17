Pearl 63 first look: A significantly upgraded Pearl 62 with folding balconies

Pearl is finishing the Pearl 63, a new flybridge model based on a heavily revamped version of its best-selling Pearl 62.

Visually, the new Pearl 63’s most obvious upgrades are a pair of folding balconies on either side of the cockpit that create valuable extra deck space and improve the connection with the water. The cockpit seating has also been rearranged with an L-shaped sofa to port and a pair of hi-lo tables to make the most of the views this opens up.

Another key change is a versatile new stern treatment that allows buyers to choose between an ensuite crew cabin or a transverse tender garage. Although the old 62 had a garage option, it was only big enough for a PWC, meaning anything larger had to sit on the bathing platform; the new garage can house a Williams 285 TurboJet.

Inside the Pearl 63

There are big changes inside too. The Pearl 63 has a full-size dining table alongside the aft galley, instead of the old model’s compact dinette. And there’s a more sociable lounge further forward with a large C-shaped sofa to port and another small sofa opposite with pull-out stools.

Like the 62, the Pearl 63 features an unusual four-cabin, three-bathroom layout – most rivals only have three cabins. The full-beam owner’s cabin feels particularly private thanks to having its own separate access from the aft end of the saloon. It includes a centreline aft-facing king, hanging wardrobes on both sides, a vanity desk to port and either a breakfast booth or short sofa to starboard.

The three other cabins are all accessed from a central staircase next to the helm. There’s a VIP in the bow with aft-facing queen and two mirror twins amidships with forward-facing beds, both of which can easily convert to doubles.

As with the larger Pearl models, Kelly Hoppen’s team has curated a choice of four interior design schemes – Modern, Luxury, Monochrome and Indulgence.

The standard powertrain is twin 800hp Volvo Penta IPS1050s, which will deliver a top speed of around 27 knots. However, those wanting more will have the choice of either 900hp IPS1200s or 1,000hp IPS1350s, which should nudge those top speeds up to 30 and 33 knots respectively. At a typical cruising speed of 20 knots it should have an unrefuelled range of around 250-260nm.

Base prices for the Pearl 63 begin at £1.77 million ex taxes, but expect a typically specced one to weigh in at around £2.4 million. The first one is due to be completed in March and should debut at the 2025 Palma Boat Show in April.

