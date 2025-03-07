Van der Valk first look: Spacious and sophisticated design

The semi-custom Van der Valk has elegant features and a very spacious open-plan design.

A pristine example of Van der Valk’s semi-custom 32m model, Jangada, was exhibited in the brokerage section at the recent Cannes Yachting Festival. It was owned by a serial customer of the Dutch yard who plans on trading up and it was a delightful looking piece of work.

With styling and interior design by Nick Top and Guido de Groot, this is an all-Dutch project, with a grown-up décor of pale fabrics and light veneers and a very pleasing VIP suite forward on the main deck.

The huge master cabin is down below, occupying the full beam amidships, along with a double and a twin guest cabin. In a modification to the standard arrangement, Jangada also has a single-berth staff cabin next to the double on the port side.

One particularly felicitous aspect of the interior layout is the wheelhouse, effectively on a mezzanine level, accessed via the open-tread companionway that leads on to the upper deck. It features an excellent private dining and seating area behind the helm, which has elevated views to port and an open plan aspect on the starboard side.

Recommended videos for you

It feels luxuriously spacious, as does the upper deck, where the generous aft seating can be almost completely shaded thanks to the awning that unfurls from the hardtop. For more secluded relaxation, whether in port or underway, there is also a sofa on the foredeck.

Jangada’s naval architecture is every bit as interesting as her layout and interior. It places great emphasis on hydrodynamic efficiency, with lightweight, all-aluminium construction, a bulbous bow to reduce wave-making drag, and a Hull Vane foil at the stern for added lift.

That results in a very respectable top speed, but more importantly a relatively economical fast cruise of 18 knots, and an impressive range at 9.5 knots of around 1,600 nautical miles.

Article continues below…

Van der Valk 32m Specifications:

LOA: 105ft (32m)

Beam: 23ft 2in (7.05m)

Engines: twin MTU 1,920hp 12V 2000 M96L

Top speed: 23 knots

Price: €9.2 million

Contact details: www.vandervalkshipyard.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.