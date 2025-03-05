Custom Line Navetta 38 first look: Muted colour palette with an opportunity for terrific views

The Custom Line Navetta 38 suits its owner's love for art with a muted interior highlighting his picture collection.

The clue is in the name. Custom Line’s Navetta 38 is a 38m debutante at the latest Cannes boat show was called Telli, which makes it the latest in a longish line of yachts owned by the group CEO. Norberto Ferretti started it, and Alberto Galassi is continuing the tradition. He’s a man who likes his art, and Telli’s interior décor, by ACPV Architects, is deliberately muted, the better to set off his collection of pictures.

Styled externally by Filippo Salvetti, the new Navetta 38 is an imposing and thoroughly modern motor yacht, with enormous internal volume and almost as much glass in its profile as GRP. This makes it a spectacular boat to be aboard, with terrific views and lots of daylight. The saloon in particular is very impressive, its sense of space heightened by the freestanding furniture, delicately poised on thin legs.

On the main deck, the excellent master cabin is a superyacht-sized suite, with his-and-hers bathrooms down forward, flanking a huge glass shower compartment. There are four guest cabins down below: a pair of symmetrical VIPs amidships, each with a big walk-in wardrobe, along with a double cabin and a twin with sliding berths. The midships area occupied by the two VIPs can also be fitted out as one enormous cabin if you prefer.

The upper deck runs almost the full length of the Custom Line Navetta 38, from the expansive relaxation area on the bow to the elevated terrace aft, with its ten-seat dining table and lots of space for loungers. In between these hedonistic extremities we find a small but very comfortable private saloon, a well-appointed cabin for the captain and, of course, a professional-looking wheelhouse, whose slick yet businesslike demeanour is strangely complemented by a little retro radio booth, such as you might have found on a frigate, back in the days when frigates tended to be about this kind of size.

It’s clear though that the exterior spaces have also been given plenty of attention by the designers. Augmenting its foredeck seating, the Custom Line Navetta 38 has fold-down bulwarks to make a spacious beach club area of the aft platform, and of course up top, there is yet another deck, dedicated to getting a tan – as long as you get out from under that big hardtop. As for the crew, there are six berths in three ensuite bow cabins. The tender lives in the aft garage but, with the engines set well forward, this doesn’t encroach on the main machinery space which, as you expect of this brand, is quite superb.

Custom Line Navetta 38 Specifications:

LOA: 127ft 2in (38.76m)

Beam: 26ft 3in (8m)

Engines: twin MAN 1,400hp V12

Top speed: 15 knots

Price: €16.5 million

Contact details: www.customline-yacht.com

