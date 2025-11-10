The Bavaria Vida Takes to the Water With a Revamped Design

Bavaria revamped the new Bavaria Vida, showcasing features that make it a worthwhile upgrade, as seen at the Southampton Boat Show

We’ve seen Bavaria’s new Vida before but never quite in the configuration exhibited at the Southampton Boat Show. As the newly revamped model, it showcased all the features that make it such a worthwhile upgrade. They include twin 300hp Suzuki outboards for 45-knot performance, as well as swim platforms that wrap around the back end of the engines, extending the usable deck space well aft of the transom, while also providing an integrated ladder and a hinged aft section so you can trim the legs out at the end of the day.

In the absence of side decks, the full-beam cockpit gets a pair of large, fuss-free manual sunroofs, plus a really good size of outdoor galley with sink, hob, grill and sink. That sits opposite a starboard dinette that converts into a very generous sunbed.

The Vida is clearly designed as an open boat, but it also comes with zip-in side panels to keep the weather at bay if you want to extend your season, as well as a forward port door so you can shut yourself away from the wind blast.

As for the bow itself, that’s the spot that enables you to tailor the balance between the day spaces and the lower deck. It comes as standard with a raised island sunbed, which is handy for summer day boating, while also generating plenty of space for a lower bow lounge that would appeal to couples who want to spend a few days away.

But given the Vida’s principal role as a day boat, the optional C-shaped dinette is arguably more practical. It features a broad ring of wraparound seating with a central table, providing a really useful alternative to the cockpit for four or five people ahead of the screen. That does of course narrow the width of the convertible bow lounge on the lower deck, while also dropping the deckhead – but that’s not a problem on a boat like this.

As for the starboard heads compartment, that does feel a bit dark and pokey. It gets good height from the big helm console and does a decent job as a wet room but there are no windows or skylights, so a frosted glass door would feel like a major upgrade.

Bavaria Vida Specifications:

LOA: 36ft 8in (11.19m)

Beam: 11ft 3in (3.43m)

Engines: Twin 200-300hp outboards

Top speed: 43 knots

Price: from €199,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.clippermarine.co.uk

