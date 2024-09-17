Azimut 62 Fly First Look: Seting New Standards for Outdoor Entertaining

Azimut unveiled the brand new Fly 62 at the Cannes boat show this month. Along with the world premiere of the Seadeck 7 and show premieres of the Seadeck 6 and a revamped S8, it caps an impressive flurry of new launch activity from one of Italy’s biggest yards.

The big news on the Azimut 62 Fly is an exciting new cockpit treatment. Called the Beach Cockpit, it features a clever new electrically powered aft sofa with a seat base that drops down into the deck while the backrest simultaneously folds out and back, converting it from a forward- facing dinette sofa to a low-level aft facing sunpad. The result is an unobstructed view of the sea from both the saloon and cockpit, all without recourse to the complex and costly fold-down terraces that some yards favour.

Other outdoor spaces on the Azimut 62 Fly look equally inviting. There’s a long and well-equipped flybridge with a cosy lounge area overlooking the stern and a larger dining and helm station forward under the shelter of a hardtop.

And there’s a very sociable-looking foredeck lounge with lots of deeply upholstered face-to-face seating and a walkway through the middle. While the overall design comes from Alberto Mancini, the interior is by Fabio Fantolino, whose speciality is clean, fresh spaces with minimal clutter. The Azimut 62 Fly renderings show a bright, user-friendly saloon/galley with big windows, light oak veneers, neutral coloured fabrics and curved edges for easier movement around the main deck. The split-level saloon includes an aft galley to port with a cosy coffee/dining area opposite and a larger lounge amidships.

Azimut 62 Fly with VIP spaces

Azimut hasn’t yet released renderings or layout plans for the lower deck but we know there will be three ensuite guest cabins and a crew cabin. Expect a full-beam owners’ suite amidships, a VIP forward and a twin between them plus a small crew space aft.

With an LOA of 63ft 8in and a maximum beam of 16ft 8in, the new Azimut 62 Fly is around 4ft longer and 1in wider than the current Azimut 60 but thanks to extensive use of weight saving carbon fibre, especially in the superstructure and flybridge, it’s actually marginally lighter at a claimed 35.3 tonnes. The other big change is the switch from shaftdrive engines to IPS pods, giving a slight increase in speed (up from 31 to 32 knots) and efficiency from the same 900hp Volvo Penta D13 engines.

