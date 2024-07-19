Cranchi 62 flybridge first look: blurring of boundaries

The new Cranchi 62 - known as the Sessantadue – takes the concept of blurring the lines between the inside and outside spaces and runs with it

Cranchi has revealed details of another new model that will join its revitalised fleet of flybridge craft later this summer. Called Sessantadue (Italian for 62), it actually measures just over 66ft long and tucks in under the Sessantasette (67) and Cranchi’s four-year-old flagship, Settantotto (78).

Styled by Christian Grande and Cranchi’s own in-house design team, including the yard’s long-standing patriarch Aldo Cranchi, it’s the first ever Cranchi to feature a near- plumb bow. This serves a dual purpose, extending the waterline length for more efficient displacement cruising and increasing the internal volume to create more cabin space below decks.

Although Cranchi has only released one rather basic illustration of the full exterior profile, the more detailed computer renderings of individual spaces show a modern-looking craft with plenty of neat ideas. Foremost among these is a blurring of the boundaries between the inside and outside spaces.

To that end the teak decking in the cockpit extends through into the saloon’s aft galley and dining area, only changing to carpet where there’s a slight step up to the forward lounge before reverting to teak around the starboard helm station.

Here too, the designers have brought the outside in with the help of an opening sunroof just in front of the flybridge and a helm door out to the side deck.

Even the tender garage, a rare enough feature on a 66ft flybridge craft, has teak flooring and a fully lined interior so that it can double as a beach club once any water toys have been launched – there’s space for a 2.85m mini-RIB and a Seabob or a jet-ski and two Seabobs.

Integrated LED lighting and a shower head built into the lifting clamshell door complete the transformation, while a large hydraulic platform, capable of carrying another tender or jet-ski, provides extra space for the free-standing furniture and plug-in parasols.

There’s also a second outdoor lounge on the foredeck with an inviting sofa at the base of the windshield overlooking a large sunpad located in the bow.

The full-length flybridge enjoys the luxury of a fixed T-Top with rotating slats so you can adjust the balance of sun and shade, and features one of Cranchi’s stylish teak-fronted wet bars as well as the usual loungers, dinette and two-seat upper helm position to starboard.

Lower-deck accommodation consists of three ensuite cabins – a full-beam amidships owner’s cabin that includes a forward-facing bed and dog-leg entrance from a central lobby to give extra privacy; a VIP with aft-facing bed in the bow; and a twin-bed cabin between them to starboard. Plus, whether for crew or guest overspill, there’s a small single cabin tucked inside the port corner of the transom with its own discreet access from the stern platform.

The only engine choice is twin Volvo Penta IPS1350s of 1,000hp each, which sounds punchy for a 32-tonne flybridge design.

Cranchi isn’t publishing performance claims ahead of its Cannes show debut but we’d expect a top speed of close to 35 knots and a cruising range of around 300nm from its 3,300-litre fuel capacity. Prices start at €2,420,000, excluding taxes.

