Cranchi 78 yacht tour: 150 years of boatbuilding led up to this

The Cranchi 78 is the biggest yacht that the Italian yard has ever built. Nick Burnham takes us on a full tour of this magnificent flagship...

With a history dating back to 1870, Cranchi Yachts is one of Italy’s oldest and most revered boatbuilding brands and this Cranchi 78 is their magnum opus.

Revealed at the most recent Dusseldorf Boat Show, this 82ft maxi flybridge was a real crowd magnet, and among the crowds was Nick Burnham with his trusty GoPro.

In this video, Nick covers every inch of this 82ft behemoth, starting with the beach club-cum-tender garage, which is big enough to house a Williams 385 jet tender and a Jet Ski.

Moving up to the cockpit and the illuminated flybridge steps add a touch of glamour, while the saloon is given a contemporary edge by pops of orange – an accent colour that runs throughout this particular Cranchi 78.

Article continues below…

Further forward, the fully enclosed galley area sits just behind the helm station, meaning that the crew (and you’re probably going to need crew on a boat of this size) can go about their business without disturbing the guests.

All four cabins are accessed from the companionway stairs that branch off the saloon to starboard, including a very impressive full-beam owner’s suite.

Enjoy the tour…

Cranchi 78 specifications

LOA: 82ft 6in / 25.15m

Beam: 18ft 10in / 5.74m

Displacement (dry): 125,663lbs / 57 tonnes

Engines: Triple 1,000hp Volvo Penta D13

Top speed: 28 knots

Cruising speed: 24 knots

Cruising range: 400nm

Fuel capacity: 1,302 UK gal / 5,919L

Water capacity: 270 UK gal / 1,227 L

RCD category: A for 18 people

Design: Cranchi / Christian Grande

Price: €3,300,000