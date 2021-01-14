Cranchi A44 first look: This luxury tender taps into several key trends

If there’s one bandwagon whose suspension is straining under the weight of being jumped on it’s the one labelled “T-top sportsboats”.

There aren’t many shipyards left who haven’t had a crack at this type of boat, from Windy and Pardo to Fjord and Solaris, this style of boat is having its moment.

Cranchi’s attempt is bound to be intelligently designed, so although it shares cues with the aforementioned rivals, the execution is likely to be top drawer.

The slab-sided exterior will split opinion but those high sides create very safe deck spaces and the aft bulwarks rotate down to create a pair of terraces overhanging the water.

Mix in the hydraulic bathing platform and access to the sea is outstanding, plus the bathing platform becomes part of the launch system for a 2m tender that stows away beneath the sun pad.

The central dinette has sliding backrests on both benches – the aft one can move to extend the size of the sun pad and the forward one slides aft to create a forward-facing passenger bench for when the boat is on the move.

Below deck, the fit-out is clean and modern with an open-plan saloon, private full-beam twin cabin amidships and a heads with a separate shower cubicle.

The double bed in the open bow is permanently in place but a clever partition drops in to create a sofa for use during the day, adjacent to an armchair and fridge.

Standard propulsion is Volvo Penta IPS pods but – talking of bandwagons – Cranchi is planning on an outboard alternative soon after.

Specification

LOA: 45ft 10in (13.8m)

Beam: 14ft 1in (4.29m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS450/600

Top speed: 38 knots

Starting price: €540,000 (ext. VAT)