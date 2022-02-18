Fjord 53XL first look: Flagship T-Top cruiser shows this yard means business

Few brands have embraced the T-top sportscruiser genre as warmly as Fjord, and with this new Fjord 53XL flagship, it is aiming to throw down a gauntlet for its impressive gaggle of competitors such as the Pardo 50, Solaris 48 Power and Wallytender 48.

This model has the largest T-top and deck area that Fjord has ever designed, and the amount of customisation on offer is mind boggling for a production boat.

Naturally, hull, deck mouldings and fabric colours are up for grabs but there is also an enormous amount of play in the physical layout of the main deck as well as the arrangement of accommodation on the lower deck.

Yes, boats like this are primarily day boats but the Fjord 53XL has a luxurious open-plan owner’s suite, a guest twin and a genuinely usable crew cabin with easy access directly from the cockpit.

The main deck really is pretty extraordinary; bookended by large sunpads, with a flexible dining space served by a split galley amidships, there are few boats this size that cater for lazy days swinging off the hook as well as this.

Article continues below…

The T-top is staggeringly large but stops short of shading the aft sunbed, though a roller shade can be added as an option.

The aft sunpad is mounted on hydraulic rams and lifts to reveal tender storage, meaning the hydraulic platform and its built-in steps are left clear of obstructions.

The hull has been lengthened and the IPS motors drawn aft to maximise space on the lower deck. Performance also appears impressive whether you choose the twin 550hp IPS700s or 600hp IPS800s.

Fjord definitely means business with this model…

Fjord 53XL specifications

LOA: 54ft 9in (16.7m)

Beam: 15ft 9in (4.79m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS700/800

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: €1.27m (ex. VAT)