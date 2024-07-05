Glacier 48: Wide walkaround design equipped for temperature extremes

We've seen photographs of this intriguing Glacier 48 from Latvian yard Glacier Yachts. Still, this year's Palma Boat Show was the first opportunity we had to take a good look around it.

Ironically, with its robust all-aluminium build and chunky explorer yacht styling the Glacier 48 looked a little out of place in this most Mediterranean of settings, but with its cockpit doors and sunroof pinned open, it did at least prove that it can cope with every extreme, from Arctic winters to Spanish summers.

The design is by Dutch naval architect Guido de Groot and in the flesh it has a pleasing chunkiness to it, while still looking fresh and modern.

Wide walkaround decks, deep gunwales and grab handles on the wheelhouse roof ensure it’s safe for guests to move around on even without the usual bow rails, while pop-up cleats and inflatable fenders maintain the clean lines.

There’s even an inflator built into one of the stern lockers to make the process as quick and painless as possible.

That minimalist style extends inside where the heavily reinforced and insulated glazing takes centre stage in the saloon.

Compact and unfussy

You can opt for a galley-up layout here but the one we saw had sofas on both sides of the saloon with a drop-down table enabling the port side one to double as an occasional berth.

Further forward a raised two-person helm seat with a navigator’s bench opposite enjoys a fine view forward through commercial-style reverse-angled windscreens equipped with heavy-duty wipers.

Down below there’s a relatively compact L-shaped galley at the foot of the companionway with a decent owner’s cabin forward, a fairly tight guest cabin running under the saloon and a single generous heads compartment between the two of them.

It’s not the most voluminous of craft but the fit and finish is nicely done in an unfussy kind of way and the twin Volvo IPS800 engines give a claimed top speed of 35 knots and an estimated cruising range of up to 500nm from its 2,500-litre tanks.

It’s RCD rated as Category B for Offshore cruising in seas up to 13ft, and it’s the Glacier 48’s go-anywhere ability, along with its striking looks and customisation potential that is likely to appeal to buyers.

Glacier 48 specifications

LOA: 48ft 0in (14.66m)

Beam: 14ft 4in (4.4m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS800

Top speed: 35 knots

Price: From €1.2m ex VAT

Contact details: Glacier Yachts website