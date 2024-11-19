Highfield Zerojet first look: RIB with electric jet propulsion at a sensible price

The Highfield Zerojet's compact dimensions, electric jet propulsion, and aluminium hull make it an ideal tender.

Small it may be but the significance of the Highfield Zerojet should not be underestimated. Here at last is a really smart little tender that offers all the benefits of an electric drivetrain without the usual drawbacks at a surprisingly sensible price. True, it’s a fair bit costlier than a standard petrol powered mini-RIB but this is a genuine emissions-free alternative to a Williams Turbojet, not just a basic tender.

The 18kW waterjet is said to deliver a top speed of 20 knots and has enough grunt to tow an inflatable watersports tube. But unlike a petrol outboard, it’s emissions-free and virtually silent, without the hassle and safety risks of having to stow petrol on board.

The waterjet propulsion system means there’s no exposed propeller posing a threat to swimmers or your gelcoat, and the low draft and lack of appendages makes it ideally suited for tender garages and beaching duties. The seat back also folds flat and the steering wheel removes so it can slot into garages with just 1m clearance.

It weighs a fair bit at 300kg but the 10kWh battery pack should give 90 mins of mixed use motoring (easily enough for most tender duties) and can be charged in

as little as 1 hour.Build quality looks good too and the robust aluminium hull with a 15-degree deadrise angle and 43mm diameter tubes should make for a relatively stable, sturdy and dry ride.

We haven’t yet sea trialled one but if it delivers on its claims, we can see this being a pivotal moment in the development of the electric tender.

Highfield Zerojet Specifications:

LOA: 11ft 0in (3.36m)

Beam: 5ft 8in (1.74m)

Top speed: 20 knots

Engine: Single 18kW (24hp) electric waterjet

Price: £37,995 inc VAT

Contact details: www.highfieldboats.com

