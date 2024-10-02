New Electric Axopar Boats Launch: First Two AX/E Models Include Latest Electric Outboard Engines

Axopar is launching a dedicated range of electric Axopar boats with its own AX/E branding. The first two models include the AX/E 22 and AX/E 25

Axopar is launching the first two models of its electric Axopar boats range, the AX/E 22 and AX/E 25. Both are based on existing Axopar hulls but come with their own unique AX/E badging and Evoy’s latest electric outboard engines in place of the usual Mercury offerings.

The AX/E 22 is equipped with an Evoy Breeze motor, which has a nominal rating of 90kW (120hp) and a peak output of 137kW (183hp). It has a quoted maximum speed of 36 knots and “blistering acceleration” due to the instant torque of its motor. This is fed by a 63kWh lithium battery pack, giving it a quoted range of 50nm at slower speeds but considerably less if you use its full performance.

The AX/E 25 has Evoy’s more powerful Storm electric outboard, which is rated at 225kW (300hp) and has a temporary peak output of up to 450kW (596hp). This takes its power from a 126kWh battery pack. That combo should push this model up to 50 knots depending on load, but again not for very long. The quoted range for this one is 60nm at slower speeds and offers longer cruise times as well as quicker-charging from a DC fast charger.

“We believe that electrification will evolve progressively and we are committed to staying at the forefront of this transformation,” says Axopar founding partner Jan-Erik Viitala on the electric Axopar boats. “Evoy has proven to be an ideal partner.”

Those two electric Axopar boats were on show during September’s Cannes Yachting Festival, with deliveries of production boats expected to start in early 2025.

