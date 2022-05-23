This is not your ordinary yacht club! Due to be built as part of the AMAALA development, the Triple Bay Yacht Club looks set to rival the Yacht Club de Monaco in its complexity and ambition…

The Red Sea Development Company has revealed bold new designs for the Triple Bay Yacht Club, which is set to be built on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast as part of the Vision 2030 project.

Designed by HKS, the architects behind the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Jinjiang International Exhibition Center, the Triple Bay Yacht Club will feature 120 berths for yachts up to 130m in length.

The comparison the iconic Yacht Club de Monaco is not accidental, with the developers pointing out that this is more than double the maximum length permitted at the Principality’s yacht club (although Monaco can accommodate larger yachts on the other side of Port Hercule).

Key features of the four-storey Triple Bay Yacht Club will include a rooftop cabana lounge and infinity pool, cantilevered terraces, an amphitheatre for public performances, and a private skylounge, which is directly accessible from the water via a single elevator.

Article continues below…

“AMAALA is one of the flagship Saudi Vision 2030 projects and remains central to the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global tourism leader,” John Pagano, CEO of the AMAALA project said.

“We anticipate that AMAALA will become an international hub for luxury yachting, and as such, the yacht club required a world-class design, influenced by the surrounding natural elements and Arabic heritage, and underpinned by our commitment to sustainability.

“HKS has created a signature piece of architecture at the heart of Triple Bay, and I look forward to seeing the concept become a globally iconic meeting place for luxury yachting enthusiasts from all over the world.”

The first phase of the Triple Bay development is due to open in 2024, with 1,000 workers currently on site and more than £1billion worth of contracts already awarded. When complete, the project will span eight resorts, with the Triple Bay Yacht Club at the centre.

“We were clear from the outset that we wanted to create a building of its place, with the design drawing inspiration from local landscapes and culture, alongside the nature of the marine lifestyle,” adds Dan Flower, HKS Design Director and Lead Architect for the Triple Bay Yacht Club.

“The team wanted to reimagine the yacht club as a modern concept, a home from home for nautical enthusiasts from all backgrounds, from leisure to elite sport.”