Vicem 82 first look: This timeless Turkish trawler is refreshingly traditional

Vicem Yacht’s latest model, the Vicem 82, is a breath of fresh air in a market full of towering fibreglass and ballooning waistlines

Her timeless lines are going to look as good in 50 years as they do now and, despite being the largest model in Vicem’s charming classic range, it’s still built with a keen eye on comfortable long-distance cruising and effortless sea keeping.

In stark contrast to the Vanquish VQ115, the Vicem 82 has a relatively modest pair of Volvo Penta D13 900s for a top speed of 18 knots and a fast cruise in the mid teens.

Drop back to 9 knots and thanks to a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres the cruising range soars to a very useful 1,100nm. The Vicem 82 is built to cover ground and the slender hull and rock solid cold-moulded mahogany epoxy construction should ensure robust sea keeping if conditions change.

The interior is a carpenter’s dream with acres of bookmatched mahogany vaneers and top drawer joinery, which create a deeply classy, if slightly dark, lower deck. The styling may be ageless but you don’t get the natural light below decks that you would on a more modern glass-filled design.

The cabins are beautiful, though, the pick of the three being the full-beam owner’s cabin that sprawls across the boat’s 20ft beam amidships.

The bench seating wraps right the way round the open aft cockpit, though the stubby flybridge overhang provides little protection, and despite the current trend for flybridge hard tops Vicem has opted for a more aesthetically pleasing bimini to offer some shade over its spacious upper deck.

Long-distance cruising has rarely looked so good.

Vicem 82 specifications

LOA: 81ft (24.7m)

Beam: 20ft 4in (6.19m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D13 900hp

Top speed: 18 knots

Price: $5.5 million (ex. VAT)