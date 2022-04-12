If you haven’t already heard of Cheoy Lee, you really should have! This Cheoy Lee 84 is a great example of why they’re such a successful yard…

In this video, filmed at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us around Scott Free, a 2006 Cheoy Lee 84, which was offered for sale.

Scott Free has since been sold, but that hasn’t stopped us from enjoying this fascinating yacht tour.

The layout of the Cheoy Lee 84 is like nothing currently available on the market in this size bracket, with an internal staircase leading up to the flybridge, and a separate-access VIP cabin in the bow.

The full-beam owner’s cabin sits amidships alongside two further guest cabins (one double and one twin), and the condition of Scott Free shows clearly that these yachts are built to last.

Star features include a jacuzzi on the flybridge and a decent-sized crew cabin, with enough room for a staff of two.

Another advantage of this area is that the separate shower room in the crew quarters could be used as a day heads when you’re relaxing on the swim platform or enjoying a day of watersports.

Enjoy the tour…

Cheoy Lee 84 specifications

LOA: 84ft 11in (25.9m)

Beam: 21ft 1in (6.4m)

Draft: 5ft 5in (1.7m)

Displacement: 68 tonnes (150,000lbs)

Engines: Twin 1,500hp Caterpillar

Top speed: 26 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Range: 1,200nm

Price: $2million