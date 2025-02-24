Wajer 44S first look: Built to order and beautifully judged

The Wajer 44S is the latest model to come out of the Dutch family-owned builder who specialise in high-end and custom built yachts

Holland has long been a hotbed for high-end custom motor yachts and models like this new Wajer 44S only serve to galvanise that reputation.

Pronounced ‘wire’, after the surname of the founding family who still run the show (and based in the northern Dutch province of Friesland, where everything is designed, built and tested in-house), the 44S takes the underpinnings of the established 44 and 44 HT models and tailors the experience toward family boaters, watersports enthusiasts and those who love to be outdoors.

To that end, you get deep-set walkaround decks that entirely orbit the central furniture. That means there is ultimately less furniture to play with and, in the absence of a full-width screen, slightly less cockpit protection than you might expect of the standard model. But it’s also a more secure boat, with much easier fore-and-aft movement and better access to the water, both at the bow and the stern.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

The beautifully recessed forward seating area adds another really secure dayboating option, again accessed via safe internal walkways rather than raised side decks. And while you might think that a layout like this limits the usability of the lower deck, you might also argue that it improves it.

In place of a lower lounge with a convertible dinette and a tapered bathroom in the bow, the new boat uses a fixed double bed forward, a small breakfast unit to port and a separate wet room-style heads compartment to starboard. It’s more conventional but, to our mind, it’s also more practical for those who intend to spend most of their time under the sun rather than tucked away down below – and that, of course, is what this new boat is all about.

As for the rest of the highlights, the quality of materials and the calibre of styling certainly rank very highly but the practicalities also look pretty decent. For efficiency, refinement and ease of manoeuvering, the Wajer 44S comes with twin Volvo Penta IPS500s for speeds in the region of 38 knots.

The range of integrated storage compartments is great for watersports fans and weekend cruisers. There are some neatly arranged galley facilities built into the centre console and you can opt for a high-low hydraulic passerelle at the swim platform too.

Wajer builds its boats to order and prides itself that no two are the same – but in terms of the brand’s DNA and the region’s boatbuilding heritage, this new Wajer 44S looks beautifully judged.

Wajer 44S specifications

LOA: 43ft 0in (13.10m)

BEAM: 13ft 1in (4.00m)

ENGINES: twin Volvo Penta IPS500s

TOP SPEED: 38 knots

PRICE: on application

CONTACT: wajer.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.