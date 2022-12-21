Wally WHY100 first look: The new fast planing baby of the crossover range

Wally has released the first renderings and details of a striking new Wally Hybrid Yacht series model, the Wally WHY100…



Like its bigger siblings, the Wally WHY200 and 150, this new Wally WHY100’s designation references its approximate volume in gross tons rather than its length overall. While the exact length of this new reverse-bowed two-decker has not yet been revealed, it is thought to be around 70ft (21m).

For comparison, the Wally WHY150, a raised pilothouse design due to make its debut at the Venice boat show in May, has an LOA of 79ft (24m) and a beam of 22ft 3in (6.78m) while the two-year-old trideck Wally WHY200 has an LOA of 89ft (27m) and a beam of 25ft 1in (7.66m).

While the 100’s modern exterior and naval architecture are credited to Wally and the Ferretti Group’s centralised in-house design teams in Monaco and Forli (Italy), the interior scheme is down to Andrea Vallicelli’s Rome-based studio.

Outwardly, this one is perhaps more worthy of a crossover label than hardtop/coupe, which on paper at least is the most obvious pigeonhole. As with most of the various Wallypower models present and past, the superstructure majors on heavily raked dark glass and includes several huge skylights or sunroofs in that coachroof.

As well as looking futuristic, all that glass helps to blur the boundaries between outside and inside spaces. Check out how far forward the helm position is, too. It is much closer to the bow than we would normally see on yachts of this size, which means more space behind it for a big saloon/cockpit entertaining space.

The main saloon has been conceived as a very flexible space – either to be left completely open, partially open or fully enclosed depending on owners’ requirements – leaving a multitude of options for furniture and galley modules. The bridge area includes two pilot and co-pilot seats either side of central companionway.

As with any Wally, outdoor spaces are key to the way this yacht will be used. The ‘beach’ area aft provides 14 square-metres of space in all, 50% more when the fold-down quarters are dropped, including a tender garage and hydraulic platform capable of taking a 12ft (3.6m) boat, plus there’s still a two-day-bed foredeck terrace.

Down below, there’s accommodation for up to six in three ensuite cabins. All boasting their own big-window views. There’s a full-beam owners’ double aft amidships, a VIP double to port and a twin-bed to starboard.

Despite the fact that this Wally WHY100 model is being marketed primarily to owner-drivers, there’s also room for two crew forward, and interestingly that space can be accessed from both main and lower decks, which should aid crew-guest separation and is very unusual to find aboard anything smaller than a superyacht.

Propelled by the largest available twin Volvo Penta D13-1000/IPS 1350s, this full planing yacht should reach top speeds in excess of 27 knots and be capable of fast cruising at 24 knots. Alternatively, with the less powerful Volvo Penta D13-900/IPS1200s installed, the maximum speed should be around 25 knots.

The first Wally WHY100 will get a world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival in September.