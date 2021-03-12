Wally WHY200: Radical design is the biggest yacht under 24m so far

Wally has released details of a radical new motoryacht with a wraparound bow window built into the hull.

Called the WHY200 in reference to its unusual hull shape (Wally Hybrid Yachts) and gross tonnage (199GRT), this futuristic design promises to shake up the market for semi-custom yachts.

Crucially, although it measures 89ft LOA, its load line length is less than 24m, avoiding the extra costs and regulations that apply to bigger boats.

Space is just one of several USPs claimed for this wide-body design. A full-beam main-saloon and an almost full-beam sky-lounge and bridge on the upper deck mean this is effectively a tri-deck model.

Article continues below…

Wally claims this delivers 50% more volume, 60% more main-deck area and 40% more upper deck space than a conventional planing yacht of the same length.

Externally, the Wally heritage is clear. The majority of the hull and superstructure are composite and carbon fibre but the vast raked windscreen and hard top is almost all smoked glass. Coupled with that slight reverse rake stem, it delivers the kind of angular looks that have long been a Wally hallmark.

Arguably its most daring feature is the stunning main-deck owner’s cabin with a forward-facing island bed and 180º views. While we have seen plenty of bow windows set into the hull sides, this is the first time we have seen one wrap right around the stem.

Three or four further guest suites occupy the forward end of the lower deck, with the former layout allowing space for a large VIP suite complete with sofa, two heads compartments and an oversized shower stall.

Further aft, fold-down side cheeks extend the size of the beach club and double as doors for a pair of garages, one for a 4m tender and the other for toys. A Transformer platform creates a gently sloping stairway into the water.

One of the reasons the WHY200 has so much accommodation is because the engine-room has been compressed around four compact Volvo Penta IPS pod drives rather than the usual pair of big shaftdrive diesels.

The standard set-up has quad 850hp IPS1050s with an optional upgrade to 1000hp IPS1350s. In combination with a hull shape that is claimed to be uncommonly efficient at both displacement and semi-planing speeds, this gives maximum speeds of 20 knots or 23 knots respectively and brisk cruises of 16 and 19 knots.

The quoted range for the standard engines is 410nm at 17 knots with all four engines running or around 1,000nm at 10 knots with just two engines engaged. Tank capacity is 12,000 litres.

To keep all that weight in check, the WHY200 will be equipped with both fins and gyro stabilisers. The anchor and ground tackle are hidden in a bow compartment beneath the owners’ cabin.

The first two WHY200s are already under construction with the first due to launch just in time for the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival in September. The price has not yet been announced.

“I was lucky enough to test the original 26m WallyAce back in 2012,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “It featured an owner’s cabin that opened onto the bathing platform so it’s ironic that the WHY200 features another world first at the opposite end of the boat. Good to see Wally being as innovative as ever.”

If you enjoyed this…

Be first to all the latest boats, gadgets, cruising ideas, buying advice and readers’ adventures with a subscription to Motor Boat & Yachting. Available in both print and digital formats, our monthly magazine will be sent directly to your home or device at a substantial discount to the usual cover price. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.