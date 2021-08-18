XO DFNDR 9 first look: Land Rover of the seas gets a modern makeover

The original XO DFNDR took an existing XO 240 hull, removed many of the creature comforts, replaced them with scaffolding and shock absorbing seats and touted itself as a bit of a rough, tough 4x4 of the sea.

This new version, though, appears to have grown up somewhat and has made the sort of transition that Land Rover recently performed with its own Defender.

The XO DFNDR 9 is slightly softer, less military in appearance and strikes a much better balance between rugged point-to-pointing and more comfortable deck spaces when you want to chill out with the anchor deployed.

The deck can be arranged with sun pads at either end but there is also a table that slots into the aft deck to create a dinette that can be protected from the sun by a canopy cover which attaches to the aft end of the wheelhouse.

The wheelhouse can be open-sided but optional screens provide shelter in the winter when the interior provides a warm space for the commuting duties the XO DFDNR 9’s domestic market requires.

Accommodation comfortable enough for a couple to use over a weekend is present, thanks to a lower dinette that converts into a large double bed and a toilet and shower room with standing headroom.

Crucially, much like the XO 260 DSCVR, which we tested earlier this year, this softening of the interior spaces is unlikely to deter from the XO DFNDR 9’s seakeeping.

With an aluminium deep vee-hull and a pair of 225hp V6 motors good for 55 knots, performance and handling are still very much a priority.

XO DFNDR 9 specifications

LOA: 28ft 2in (8.6m)

Beam: 8ft 5in (2.6m)

Engines: Twin Mercury 225hp outboard

Top speed: 55 knots

Starting price: TBC