April 2021

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Ferretti 500 and Bavaria SR41. Plus we help TV’s Captain Slow to buy a surprisingly fast boat!
Top 10 news stories
Nordhavn’s ‘turn-key’ 51; new British electric sportsboat; MAIB report on fatal crash; FUGU diesel performance RIB; new Nimbus and other top stories
Aquaholic
Nick Burnham ponders the trend for resto-modded cars and wonders whether Sunseeker could relaunch some classics
New boats
Saxdor 320 GTO; Solaris Power 44; Quicksilver Activ 675 Weekend; Galeon 325 GTO; Itama 45S
Ferretti 500: Tested
It may be the Italian yard’s entry-level flybridge but there’s nothing cut-price about this classy new contender
Jersey buoys
Local boat owner and presenter Richard Hall spills the beans on the best beaches, bays and restaurants around Jersey
The Italian Job: Part 2
MBY cruising regulars Thomas and Jutta Kittel circumnavigate Sardinia and the Maddalena Islands
Bavaria SR41: Tested
Exclusive test of the German yard’s refreshingly affordable sportscruiser
James May’s new boat
We help TV’s Captain Slow to buy a surprisingly fast boat!
The refit kings
Paul Eccles and Dave Watson reveal how they transformed a 30-year-old Sunseeker Martinique into a stunning and thoroughly modern sportscruiser
Monster Merc
Full details of Mercury’s astonishing new 600hp 7.6-litre V12 outboard engine
New gear
Christopher Ward diving watch; B&G’s new VHF; Mastervolt charger; Garmin’s latest chartplotters and the Searover scooter
How to: Pick up a mooring buoy when boating single-handed
Our expert shows you the best technique for approaching a mooring buoy solo
Buying used: Sunseeker Manhattan 56
Why this spacious thoroughbred flybridge makes a fine second-hand buy
Find me a: Practical classic
Four modern classics that still make great cruising boats from just £24,995