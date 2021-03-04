April 2021

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Ferretti 500 and Bavaria SR41. Plus we help TV’s Captain Slow to buy a surprisingly fast boat!

Top 10 news stories

Nordhavn’s ‘turn-key’ 51; new British electric sportsboat; MAIB report on fatal crash; FUGU diesel performance RIB; new Nimbus and other top stories

Aquaholic

Nick Burnham ponders the trend for resto-modded cars and wonders whether Sunseeker could relaunch some classics

New boats

Saxdor 320 GTO; Solaris Power 44; Quicksilver Activ 675 Weekend; Galeon 325 GTO; Itama 45S

Ferretti 500: Tested

It may be the Italian yard’s entry-level flybridge but there’s nothing cut-price about this classy new contender

Jersey buoys

Local boat owner and presenter Richard Hall spills the beans on the best beaches, bays and restaurants around Jersey

The Italian Job: Part 2

MBY cruising regulars Thomas and Jutta Kittel circumnavigate Sardinia and the Maddalena Islands

Bavaria SR41: Tested

Exclusive test of the German yard’s refreshingly affordable sportscruiser

James May’s new boat

We help TV’s Captain Slow to buy a surprisingly fast boat!

The refit kings

Paul Eccles and Dave Watson reveal how they transformed a 30-year-old Sunseeker Martinique into a stunning and thoroughly modern sportscruiser

Monster Merc

Full details of Mercury’s astonishing new 600hp 7.6-litre V12 outboard engine

New gear

Christopher Ward diving watch; B&G’s new VHF; Mastervolt charger; Garmin’s latest chartplotters and the Searover scooter

How to: Pick up a mooring buoy when boating single-handed

Our expert shows you the best technique for approaching a mooring buoy solo

Buying used: Sunseeker Manhattan 56

Why this spacious thoroughbred flybridge makes a fine second-hand buy

Find me a: Practical classic

Four modern classics that still make great cruising boats from just £24,995