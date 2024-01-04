The February 2024 issue of MBY features nine Düsseldorf debuts, tests of the Aquador 300, Azimut Verve 48 and Sunseeker 100 yacht.

Top ten news stories

All-new Axopar 29; Bluebird K7 dispute; Sustainable boating report

Düsseldorf debuts

Nine brilliant boats making their World and European debuts at the Düsseldorf Boat Show

Recommended videos for you

Aquador 300 HT tested

Clever, cool and capable: the all-new compact cruiser you just can’t ignore

Big trip, small boat

Ian Furby continues his round-Britain voyage with an epic south coast trip from Harwich to Brixham

Azimut Verve 48 tested

The American-style Italian weekender that will put a huge smile on your face

Boats built around you

Big budgets and bespoke designs for a better life on the water

4 must-see motoryachts

Superb semi-custom solutions from Sirena, Ferretti, Astondoa and Pershing

Sunseeker 100 yacht tested

Is this radical new Sunseeker the ultimate Med-ready motoryacht?

Owning a superyacht

Want to know how much it costs to own and run a superyacht? The answer might just surprise you…

Wally WHY150 tested

At sea on one of the most coveted ‘mini superyachts’ money can buy

Owner’s upgrade

Boat builder, Will Squibb, enlists the help of his son to revive a wrecked Levi Corsair into one of the finest boats you’ll ever see

Sirena 48 tested

Luxury trawler yacht with good looks, an easy drive and acres of space to play

Sleipner vector fins tested

Suffer from seasickness? These radical new electric fin stabilisers might be the panacea you’ve been hunting for…

New gear

Torqeedo’s latest electric outboard, the Up Boats lightweight tender and a billionaire’s super sub from U Boat Worx

How to: handle overfalls

Jon Mendez explains how to spot, approach and navigate through a rough-water bottleneck

Upsizing with WINDY

Tim Innes swaps his 32 Grand Zonda for the all-new twin-engined 34 Alize

Used boat: Bavaria 400

Behind the wheel of a fun, fast and seriously spacious family boat