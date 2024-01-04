The February 2024 issue of MBY features nine Düsseldorf debuts, tests of the Aquador 300, Azimut Verve 48 and Sunseeker 100 yacht.
Top ten news stories
All-new Axopar 29; Bluebird K7 dispute; Sustainable boating report
Düsseldorf debuts
Nine brilliant boats making their World and European debuts at the Düsseldorf Boat Show
Recommended videos for you
Aquador 300 HT tested
Clever, cool and capable: the all-new compact cruiser you just can’t ignore
Big trip, small boat
Ian Furby continues his round-Britain voyage with an epic south coast trip from Harwich to Brixham
Azimut Verve 48 tested
The American-style Italian weekender that will put a huge smile on your face
Boats built around you
Big budgets and bespoke designs for a better life on the water
4 must-see motoryachts
Superb semi-custom solutions from Sirena, Ferretti, Astondoa and Pershing
Sunseeker 100 yacht tested
Is this radical new Sunseeker the ultimate Med-ready motoryacht?
Owning a superyacht
Want to know how much it costs to own and run a superyacht? The answer might just surprise you…
Wally WHY150 tested
At sea on one of the most coveted ‘mini superyachts’ money can buy
Owner’s upgrade
Boat builder, Will Squibb, enlists the help of his son to revive a wrecked Levi Corsair into one of the finest boats you’ll ever see
Sirena 48 tested
Luxury trawler yacht with good looks, an easy drive and acres of space to play
Sleipner vector fins tested
Suffer from seasickness? These radical new electric fin stabilisers might be the panacea you’ve been hunting for…
New gear
Torqeedo’s latest electric outboard, the Up Boats lightweight tender and a billionaire’s super sub from U Boat Worx
How to: handle overfalls
Jon Mendez explains how to spot, approach and navigate through a rough-water bottleneck
Upsizing with WINDY
Tim Innes swaps his 32 Grand Zonda for the all-new twin-engined 34 Alize
Used boat: Bavaria 400
Behind the wheel of a fun, fast and seriously spacious family boat