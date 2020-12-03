January 2021

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Absolute Navetta 64, Fjord 41XL and Hydrolift X-27 SUV, plus we reveal the finalists of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards.

Top 10 news stories

The ultimate Gentleman’s Yacht; 50ft electric explorer; Cote d’Azur anchor ban; Absolute Coupé, Sealine C335

New boats

Sunseeker Predator 74 XPS; Frauscher 1212 Ghost; Rodman 1290 Evolution; Williams Dieseljet 415

Fjord 41 XL: Tested

How does the ultimate Med day boat fare in the very British surroundings of the Solent? We find out for ourselves

Our year in numbers

A statistician draws some fascinating conclusions about the boats we’ve tested

The finalists

We reveal the categories and shortlist for this year’s Motor Boat Awards

Absolute Navetta 64: Tested

The Italian yard’s latest offering has a very special trick up its sleeve in the shape of a stunning new beach club/aft cabin

Delightful Douro

Andrew Smyth spends a magical week exploring Portugal’s Douro River in his own Broom 42 CL

Hydrolift X-27 SUV: Tested

The world’s most unlikely performance boat but also a surprisingly practical one

Lost in France: Part 6

Don and Marjorie Walker complete their loop of the waterways around Vosges

Christmas gift guide

Festive treats for you, your partner, your dog and the boat!

How to: Set up a boat radar system

Jon Mendez explains how to properly set up your boat’s radar system and when you’ll need it most

Electric waterjet

DeepSpeed’s battery-powered waterjet pod could revolutionise electric boating

New gear

Raymarine Axiom+, Carabarlife cupholder, Smartglass, Suzuki plastic collector and the floating hotel suite!

Buying used: Fairline Targa 48

A second-hand buyer’s guide to this classy British sportscruiser