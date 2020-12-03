January 2021

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Absolute Navetta 64, Fjord 41XL and Hydrolift X-27 SUV, plus we reveal the finalists of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards.
Top 10 news stories
The ultimate Gentleman’s Yacht; 50ft electric explorer; Cote d’Azur anchor ban; Absolute Coupé, Sealine C335
New boats
Sunseeker Predator 74 XPS; Frauscher 1212 Ghost; Rodman 1290 Evolution; Williams Dieseljet 415
Fjord 41 XL: Tested
How does the ultimate Med day boat fare in the very British surroundings of the Solent? We find out for ourselves
Our year in numbers
A statistician draws some fascinating conclusions about the boats we’ve tested
The finalists
We reveal the categories and shortlist for this year’s Motor Boat Awards
Absolute Navetta 64: Tested
The Italian yard’s latest offering has a very special trick up its sleeve in the shape of a stunning new beach club/aft cabin
Delightful Douro
Andrew Smyth spends a magical week exploring Portugal’s Douro River in his own Broom 42 CL
Hydrolift X-27 SUV: Tested
The world’s most unlikely performance boat but also a surprisingly practical one
Lost in France: Part 6
Don and Marjorie Walker complete their loop of the waterways around Vosges
Festive treats for you, your partner, your dog and the boat!
How to: Set up a boat radar system
Jon Mendez explains how to properly set up your boat’s radar system and when you’ll need it most
Electric waterjet
DeepSpeed’s battery-powered waterjet pod could revolutionise electric boating
New gear
Raymarine Axiom+, Carabarlife cupholder, Smartglass, Suzuki plastic collector and the floating hotel suite!
Buying used: Fairline Targa 48
A second-hand buyer’s guide to this classy British sportscruiser