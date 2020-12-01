2021 Motor Boat Awards: 29 finalists revealed across 6 categories

After much deliberation, the judges have narrowed down the list of finalists for the 2021 Motor Boat Awards....

The format is a little different this year as due to travel restrictions we haven’t been able to test quite as many boats as usual. To reflect this we have reduced the number of categories accordingly.

This means you can be certain that every boat in our shortlist of finalists has earned its place. They have all been thoroughly sea trialled by our world class team of highly experienced, impartial boat testers.

Follow the links below to see our reviews and videos of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards finalists. The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 19 January and in the March 2021 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting.

Sportsboats

Sportscruisers up to 40ft



Sportscruisers over 40ft



Flybridges up to 50ft



Flybridges over 60ft



Custom yachts

The winners of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards in association with Side-Power will be announced on January 19 during our virtual awards ceremony.

In addition to the 6 categories above, we will be handing out the Judge’s Special Award in association and the Customer Service Award in association with Nautibuoy Marine.