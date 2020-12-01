2021 Motor Boat Awards: 29 finalists revealed across 6 categories

After much deliberation, the judges have narrowed down the list of finalists for the 2021 Motor Boat Awards....
The format is a little different this year as due to travel restrictions we haven’t been able to test quite as many boats as usual. To reflect this we have reduced the number of categories accordingly.
This means you can be certain that every boat in our shortlist of finalists has earned its place. They have all been thoroughly sea trialled by our world class team of highly experienced, impartial boat testers.
Follow the links below to see our reviews and videos of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards finalists. The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 19 January and in the March 2021 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting.
Sportsboats
- Beneteau Flyer 7 Sundeck
- Beneteau Flyer 10
- Cranchi E26
- Hydrolift X-27 SUV
- Nimbus T8
- Saxdor 200 Sport
Sportscruisers up to 40ft
Sportscruisers over 40ft
- Azimut S6
- Fjord 41XL
- Pardo 50
- Princess V55
- Sunseeker Predator 60 Evo
Flybridges up to 50ft
- Absolute 47 Fly
- Delphia Bluescape 1200 Fly
- Galeon 400 Fly
- Prestige 420 Fly
Flybridges over 60ft
- Absolute 64 Navetta
- Absolute 68 Navetta
- Pearl 62
- Prestige X70
Custom yachts
The winners of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards in association with Side-Power will be announced on January 19 during our virtual awards ceremony.
In addition to the 6 categories above, we will be handing out the Judge’s Special Award in association and the Customer Service Award in association with Nautibuoy Marine.