March 2020

Our March issue is an Italian boats special, featuring reviews of the Absolute 47 Fly, Pardo 50 and Cranchi E26. Plus owner Edgar Peer explains how he repaired his storm-damaged Ferretti 530.
New boats
A first look at the Silent-Yachts 80, Sealine S430, Pardo 60 Endurance, Horizon FD75 and Cranchi Settantotto
Rose in a storm
What do you do when your boat and marina are severely storm-damaged?
Absolute 47 Fly: Tested
Absolute’s new entry-level flybridge is put through its paces
The class of 2020
Find out which boats claimed prizes at the 2020 Motor Boat Awards
Pardo 50: Tested
Pardo’s stunning flagship takes to the water in challenging conditions
The grand tour: Part 2
Our Mediterranean cruisers explore the Balearic Islands
Cranchi E26 Classic: Tested
The E26 has looks to die for and a sensible price but how does it drive?
Bella Italia
Princess 54 owner Robert Prevezer travels 800nm on a Sicilian cruise
A small boat around Britain: Part 4
The 27ft Rhea and her crew face the most challenging leg of their circumnavigation
Does size matter?
We pit Suzuki 300hp and 350hp outboards against each other on identical boats to see how they compare
New gear
Poseidon screens, Seasafe fashion lifejackets, ACR man-overboard light, NautiBuoy X-Shade and Toy of the Month
Used boat: Sunseeker Predator 57
One of Sunseeker’s most popular recent models, the versatile Predator 57 is an appealing secondhand option
Our boats
Rick Channon looks back at three years of Benteau Antares 8 ownership, and Jack Haines hauls his Jeanneau out for winter
Find me a: Practical classic
Our resident used boat expert Nick Burnham is on the hunt for a secondhand classic with an eye on practicality and price
My fantasy fleet
We bestow one reader with a fictitious £5m budget to spend on the boats of his dreams