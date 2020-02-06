March 2020

Our March issue is an Italian boats special, featuring reviews of the Absolute 47 Fly, Pardo 50 and Cranchi E26. Plus owner Edgar Peer explains how he repaired his storm-damaged Ferretti 530.

New boats

A first look at the Silent-Yachts 80, Sealine S430, Pardo 60 Endurance, Horizon FD75 and Cranchi Settantotto

Rose in a storm

What do you do when your boat and marina are severely storm-damaged?

Absolute 47 Fly: Tested

Absolute’s new entry-level flybridge is put through its paces

The class of 2020

Find out which boats claimed prizes at the 2020 Motor Boat Awards

Pardo 50: Tested

Pardo’s stunning flagship takes to the water in challenging conditions

The grand tour: Part 2

Our Mediterranean cruisers explore the Balearic Islands

Cranchi E26 Classic: Tested

The E26 has looks to die for and a sensible price but how does it drive?

Bella Italia

Princess 54 owner Robert Prevezer travels 800nm on a Sicilian cruise

A small boat around Britain: Part 4

The 27ft Rhea and her crew face the most challenging leg of their circumnavigation

Does size matter?

We pit Suzuki 300hp and 350hp outboards against each other on identical boats to see how they compare

New gear

Poseidon screens, Seasafe fashion lifejackets, ACR man-overboard light, NautiBuoy X-Shade and Toy of the Month

Used boat: Sunseeker Predator 57

One of Sunseeker’s most popular recent models, the versatile Predator 57 is an appealing secondhand option

Our boats

Rick Channon looks back at three years of Benteau Antares 8 ownership, and Jack Haines hauls his Jeanneau out for winter

Find me a: Practical classic

Our resident used boat expert Nick Burnham is on the hunt for a secondhand classic with an eye on practicality and price

My fantasy fleet

We bestow one reader with a fictitious £5m budget to spend on the boats of his dreams