Our May issue is packed full of boat tests, including the Princess V55, Nimbus T11, Absolute 68 Navetta, Riva 110 Dolcevita and much more

New boats

Solaris Power Lobster 48 Flybridge, Azimut S6 Sportfly, Nimbus C11, Parker 920 Explorer Max, Saga 385, Rom 28, Silent Yachts 60

Princess V55: Tested

The Plymouth yard’s new rival to the Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO appears to have it all, but does it also deliver out at sea?

The grand tour: Part 4

In this month’s instalment of their Mediterranean loop, Thomas and Jutta Kittel explore the glorious Côte d’Azur

Absolute 68 Navetta: Tested

Massive volume, rich detailing and a clever layout are key to this classy cruiser

Nimbus T11: Tested

Could this fast but comfortable 40-footer be the ultimate weekend cruiser?

A small boat around Britain: Part 6

The penultimate part of this adventure takes in Ireland, Wales and Cornwall

Custom yachting

We check out the latest launches from 80-130ft including the Sanlorenzo SL96, Sunseeker Ocean Club 42, Horizon FD102, Johnson 115 and Montecristo 30

Riva 110 Dolcevita: Tested

Can its first compact superyacht live up to the lofty expectations of this iconic brand?

Extra 86 Fast: Tested

A new name, a new hull and a fascinating new design proves innovation does pay

The X-factor

We’re given exclusive access to the development of the Princess X95 Superfly

Liveaboard lifeboat

How two architecture students converted a former lifeboat into their dream cruiser

Stop the rock

Seakeeper’s new £13,000 entry-level gyro stabiliser is a potential game-changer for boats of 23-30ft. We take a closer look

New gear

All the latest gadgets and gizmos from floating swimming pools and eco-friendly wetsuits to award-winning cool boxes

Our boats

Finnmaster owner Ed Elliott explains the importance of the right road trailer while Mark Weiss plans his summer cruise

Used boat: Haines 320

Why this quintessential aft cabin cruiser makes such a great secondhand buy

Find me a: 35ft sportscruiser

Four fabulous family sportscruisers you can buy today from £69k to £128k