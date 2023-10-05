The November 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Sargo 45, SAY 42 Carbon and Quarken 27 Cabin, plus our full review of the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Top ten news stories

Fairline Squadron 58, Sunseeker’s new 55ft siblings, Cannes and Southampton boat show reports and more

Best of Cannes

From superyachts and speed machines to cruisers and cats: 19 of the hottest new boats launched at the show

Aegean Adventure: Part 5

Our intrepid couple explore the delights of Athens, Poros and beyond

Sargo 45: Tested

Behind the wheel of Sargo’s flagship pilothouse cruiser

It’s a kind of magic

David Vandyke celebrates the highs and lows of his boat share experience

SAY 42 Carbon: Tested

Light on weight, heavy on style. Is this the shape of things to come?

Labour of love

Alain Lamens’ dream of proposing to his partner on his own boat led to an epic restoration of a Dunkirk Little Ship

Quarken 27 Cabin: Tested

The pilothouse version of this Finnish-built adventure boat is even more appealing than the T-Top

New tech: BLUenav

The retrofit hybrid drive that you can bolt onto an outboard-powered boat

New gear

TAG’s latest sailing watch, Ribcraft’s 360 tender, EzRaft portable tender, folding fins, lithium batteries and more

How to: maintain a small outboard motor

Jon Mendez shows us the tricks of the trade to keep your engine running

Cruising Corsica

Henry Metcalfe heads off in search of fresh horizons beyond the Côte d’Azur

Used boat: Sargo 31

A bulletproof four-season cruiser from one of the best names in the game

Find me a: Retro boat

Modern classics from Supermarine, Spirit, Cockwells and Thornycroft