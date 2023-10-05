The November 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Sargo 45, SAY 42 Carbon and Quarken 27 Cabin, plus our full review of the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.
Top ten news stories
Fairline Squadron 58, Sunseeker’s new 55ft siblings, Cannes and Southampton boat show reports and more
Best of Cannes
From superyachts and speed machines to cruisers and cats: 19 of the hottest new boats launched at the show
Aegean Adventure: Part 5
Our intrepid couple explore the delights of Athens, Poros and beyond
Sargo 45: Tested
Behind the wheel of Sargo’s flagship pilothouse cruiser
It’s a kind of magic
David Vandyke celebrates the highs and lows of his boat share experience
SAY 42 Carbon: Tested
Light on weight, heavy on style. Is this the shape of things to come?
Labour of love
Alain Lamens’ dream of proposing to his partner on his own boat led to an epic restoration of a Dunkirk Little Ship
Quarken 27 Cabin: Tested
The pilothouse version of this Finnish-built adventure boat is even more appealing than the T-Top
New tech: BLUenav
The retrofit hybrid drive that you can bolt onto an outboard-powered boat
New gear
TAG’s latest sailing watch, Ribcraft’s 360 tender, EzRaft portable tender, folding fins, lithium batteries and more
How to: maintain a small outboard motor
Jon Mendez shows us the tricks of the trade to keep your engine running
Cruising Corsica
Henry Metcalfe heads off in search of fresh horizons beyond the Côte d’Azur
Used boat: Sargo 31
A bulletproof four-season cruiser from one of the best names in the game
Find me a: Retro boat
Modern classics from Supermarine, Spirit, Cockwells and Thornycroft