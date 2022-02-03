What’s in the March 2022 issue

The March issue includes a head-to-head test of seven inflatable tenders, plus the first part of Iain Macneil’s circumnavigation.
Top 10 news stories
Spirit Yachts’ stunning electric foiler; change to VAT rules; Servo’s suspension powercat; Studland no-anchor zone and other top stories from the boating world
New boats
Full details and photos of the latest launches: Prestige X60, Fjord 53 XL, Zeelander 5 and ZAR 130 Imagine 40
Marex 330 Scandinavia: Tested
Has the small yard with the big reputation pulled another rabbit out of the hat with this clever new 33-footer? We find out
Croatia Calling: Part 2
Thomas and Jutta Kittel continue their Adriatic odyssey to Krk, Losinj and Pag – despite a troubling scare
Motor Boat Awards
We reveal the winners and the highly commended from our 2022 awards
Pardo 60 Endurance: Tested
The Italian yard’s modern take on a swift trawler is as stylish as it is clever, but has it got what it takes to deliver out at sea?
The ultimate sail to power conversion
Why sell your yacht to buy a motor boat when you could just convert it instead? We speak to one couple who did just that
Inflatable tenders: Tested
Our back-to-back test of seven different 2.3-2.4m air deck tenders. Find out which ones came out on top
Globetrotter: Part 1
MBY reader Iain Macneil reveals how he prepared for his circumnavigation of the globe via the notorious Southern Ocean
New tech: Volvo D4 Hybrid
We get an exclusive insight into the Swedish engine manufacturer’s prototype diesel electric drivetrain
New gear
Garmin Surround-View berthing aid; Mastervolt lithium batteries; Raymarine Cyclone scanner; Vetus Pro thruster and Reverso’s clever folding dinghy
Our boats
Nordhavn 43 liveaboards Elizabeth and Shawn Krenke celebrate Christmas afloat, and Marex 310 owner Richard Hall looks back on five happy years of ownership
How to: Drive in rough water
Leading instructor Jon Mendez shows you how to power through big waves safely
Used boat: Princess 23M
This timeless flybridge cruiser offers the space and style of a superyacht for the price of a new 50ft sportscruiser
Find me a: Fast weekender
Four high performance stunners guaranteed to knock your socks off without breaking the bank