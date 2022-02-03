What’s in the March 2022 issue

The March issue includes a head-to-head test of seven inflatable tenders, plus the first part of Iain Macneil’s circumnavigation.

Top 10 news stories

Spirit Yachts’ stunning electric foiler; change to VAT rules; Servo’s suspension powercat; Studland no-anchor zone and other top stories from the boating world

New boats

Full details and photos of the latest launches: Prestige X60, Fjord 53 XL, Zeelander 5 and ZAR 130 Imagine 40

Marex 330 Scandinavia: Tested

Has the small yard with the big reputation pulled another rabbit out of the hat with this clever new 33-footer? We find out

Croatia Calling: Part 2

Thomas and Jutta Kittel continue their Adriatic odyssey to Krk, Losinj and Pag – despite a troubling scare

We reveal the winners and the highly commended from our 2022 awards

Pardo 60 Endurance: Tested

The Italian yard’s modern take on a swift trawler is as stylish as it is clever, but has it got what it takes to deliver out at sea?

The ultimate sail to power conversion

Why sell your yacht to buy a motor boat when you could just convert it instead? We speak to one couple who did just that

Inflatable tenders: Tested

Our back-to-back test of seven different 2.3-2.4m air deck tenders. Find out which ones came out on top

Globetrotter: Part 1

MBY reader Iain Macneil reveals how he prepared for his circumnavigation of the globe via the notorious Southern Ocean

New tech: Volvo D4 Hybrid

We get an exclusive insight into the Swedish engine manufacturer’s prototype diesel electric drivetrain

New gear

Garmin Surround-View berthing aid; Mastervolt lithium batteries; Raymarine Cyclone scanner; Vetus Pro thruster and Reverso’s clever folding dinghy

Our boats

Nordhavn 43 liveaboards Elizabeth and Shawn Krenke celebrate Christmas afloat, and Marex 310 owner Richard Hall looks back on five happy years of ownership

How to: Drive in rough water

Leading instructor Jon Mendez shows you how to power through big waves safely

Used boat: Princess 23M

This timeless flybridge cruiser offers the space and style of a superyacht for the price of a new 50ft sportscruiser

Find me a: Fast weekender

Four high performance stunners guaranteed to knock your socks off without breaking the bank