Supermarine sportsboats: Everything you need to know

The Supermarine ethos is like a manifesto for the purist sportsboater.

You take a ferociously capable Alan Burnard racing hull, you make it stiff and light with modern building techniques and you pair it with proven inboard engines and premium-grade components.

Throughout the process, you pay rigorous attention to optimal weight distribution and you finish it with unstinting respect for the smallest detail.

Handcrafted to order by the Northshore Shipyard in Chichester, Supermarine’s elegant sportsboats are, without doubt, some of the most distinct and affecting you will ever witness.

The Supermarine range

The current lynchpin of the Supermarine fleet is the Spearfish 32 – a low-slung, two-berth 35-footer with delectable looks.

Available as an Open or Hard Top model with a range of power options, including V-drives, it drives like the race-derived thoroughbred it so plainly is.

Also due for release soon are the larger Swordfish 36 and 42. Each will employ a proven Alan Burnard hull for pin-sharp handling and performance.

And each will combine four-berth facilities with a mixture of cockpit dining and lounging zones and a sleek composite hardtop with carbon reinforcements.

Our pick

In the Spearfish 32, Supermarine has used Fairey’s original race-winning hull to create one of the most evocative and desirable sportsboats in the world.

With its narrow beam and low-slung foredeck, the forward cabin isn’t vast by modern standards but the styling is wonderfully elegant, the fit-out and finish is a delight, the cockpit is deep and secure, and the sheer sporting ability is on another level.

With the standard twin V8 Yanmar 370hp diesels, this ultra-stylish and superbly balanced weekender delivers a combination of pace, control, grip and ride quality you won’t forget in a hurry.

Supermarine Spearfish 32 specifications

LOA: 10.95m

Beam: 2.95m

Engines: 500-860hp inboards

Top speed: 48 knots

Starting price: £468,200 (inc. VAT)

UK Dealer: Supermarine Motor Yachts

Tel: +44 (0)1243 512611

Web: www.supermarine.co.uk

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Supermarine.