Archipelago Hybrid-Powered A80 Flagship in Construction

British explorer yacht brand Archipelago Yachts has started constructing its new hybrid-powered A80 motorcat.

The Archipelago A80 is an all-aluminium 24m (79ft) plumb-bowed tri-deck with a shallow-draft design enabling it to explore locations that are out of reach of deeper-draft monohull craft.

Its parallel hybrid drivetrain includes twin 250kW electric motors, 150kWh of battery power, 20kW of solar panelling and a pair of 1,300hp MAN diesels plus a 180kW generator. This will enable silent, emissions-free cruising at slow speed without compromising range or performance. The top speed should be close to 30 knots with a range of up to 5,500nm from its 20,000-litre fuel capacity.

Carrying capacity is another key aspect of this long-range explorer yacht. Thanks to a maximum beam of 33ft (11m) and a quoted payload of 16 tonnes, the A80 can carry a wide range of toys and tenders. It even has a touch-and-go helipad. Archipelago CEO Dr Steve Weatherley says the first one will be fitted with a special long-reach aft crane as well as tie-down eyes for a 20ft container. Plus there will be another crane on the foredeck and a spa-pool.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

Both main and upper decks have wide walkaround side decks, although there will be no side doors on either level on hull No1. The main deck saloon majors on lounge and dining areas but will also have a secondary helm station to starboard to supplement the main bridge on the deck above. The upper deck will also house a sky-lounge and bar.

Various cabin configurations are possible in the hulls depending on owner requirements. The first one will have an ensuite owners’ double amidships in the port hull, along with a forward crew cabin for up to four people and a crew mess/galley aft. The starboard hull will include two ensuite VIP doubles, plus a captain’s ensuite double.

A80 prices begin at around £5 million excluding taxes with the first one due to launch in spring next year. Although the naval architecture comes from British firm Chartwell Marine, construction is taking place in Vietnam.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.