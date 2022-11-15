Arksen A30 Adventure yacht tour: Inside a tough new Land Rover of the seas

Reporting from the 2022 Southampton Boat Show, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Arksen A30 Adventure yacht, which was making its global debut...

The Arksen A30 is the very first boat from a new British boat manufacturer, which already has a lot of irons in the fire.

As well as the long-range Explorer series, including the flagship Arksen 85, they are also building the Adventure series – smaller, faster boats built in association with XO and Ring Powerboats.

The Arksen A30 was built in the XO factory in Poland from an aluminum hull that has been specially adapted by Arksen.

Key features include thick foam fendering that runs all along the boat, giving the exterior a more robust, semi-commercial look.

And by using foam instead of rubber they’ve reduced the displacement by 50kg, improving fuel efficiency and lowering the centre of gravity.

Moving inside and the styling is very impressive – it may look like a Land Rover of the seas on the outside, but on the inside it feels more like a Range Rover.

Enjoy the tour…

Arksen A30 Adventure specifications

LOA: 31’2” (9.5m)

Beam: 8’2″ (2.50m)

Draft: 2’95” (0.9m)

Engine: Up to 2x Suzuki 350hp outboard

Fuel capacity: 2x 225L

Top speed: 45 knots

Cruising range: 230nm @ 25 knots

Starting price: £230,000 (ex. VAT, ex. engine)