Hatteras GT59 sportfish yacht tour: A proper piece of Americana

Boats don’t come much more American than the Hatteras GT59. Nick shows us around this spectacular sportfish yacht…

When stepping aboard the Hatteras GT59, there can be no doubt as to its primary purpose. With rocket launchers and rod holders galore, this is a proper sportfish yacht.

Step through the electrically-powered saloon door and you’re into a world of high-gloss teak and LED lighting. A real highlight in this area is the backlit bar, which has to be seen to be believed.

Hatteras is a custom builder, so the layout is very much up for grabs, but on this particular Hatteras GT59, the owner has opted for a tackle room where you might expect to find the day heads.

Accommodation is for up to six guests split between three cabins, including an amidships owner’s cabin, a bunk cabin and a VIP cabin in the bow.

As with most sportfish yachts, there are two helm stations, but neither of them are on the main deck – there’s a flybridge helm station as well as a tuna tower (not that Nick was brave enough to climb up there!)

Finally, we take a look in the engine room, which houses a massive pair of Caterpillar engines that can propel this 40-tonne yacht to a top speed of more than 40 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Hatteras GT59 specifications

LOA: 59’9″ (18.21m)

Beam: 18’9″ (5.71m)

Draft: 4’9″ (1.45m)

Displacement: 89,000lbs (40,370kg)

Engines: Twin 1,900hp Caterpillar diesel

Top speed: 40 knots+

Fuel capacity: 1,750 gal (6,624L)

Water capacity: 200 gal (757L)

Price: Available on application