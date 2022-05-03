Johnson 87 superyacht tour: A very well travelled yacht, not that you’d know it

This Johnson 87 yacht is more than 15-years-old and has travelled through the Panama Canal on her own bottom, and yet she looks brand new…

In this video, filmed at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, Nick Burnham takes us on an access-all-areas tour of Illusion, a 2004 Johnson 87 yacht.

Her age may come as some surprise, given her immaculate condition, but this speaks to both the quality of the original build (Johnson is a custom yard based in Taiwan) and the care that has been lavished on her over the years, with refits in 2010 and 2019.

The amount of space you get onboard is equally impressive – as Nick explains, it’s not that often you see an owner’s cabin this big on a sub-90ft superyacht, let alone one with a mezzanine-level ensuite with its own coffee machine and wine cooler.

Other star features include a dedicated indoor dining area with room for up to 8 guests and a convertible skylounge.

The quality of the fit-out is carried through to the crew area, which includes a dedicated crew mess and accommodation for up to five people.

Offered for sale with Denison Yachting at the time of filming, Illusion was sold in January 2021 with a reduced asking price of $1,874,000.

Enjoy the tour…

Johnson 87 specifications

LOA: 87’ (26.52m)

Beam: 23’6” (7.16m)

Draft: 6’6” (1.98m)

Displacement: 160,000lbs / 72.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 2,750gal / 12,500L

Water capacity: 400gal / 1,818L

Engines: Twin 1,345hp MTU 12V 2000 diesels

Top speed: 18 knots

Cruising speed: 14 knots

Range: 2,500nm @ 10 knots

Price: $1,874,000