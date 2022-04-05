Nordhavn N120 yacht tour: Globetrotting style meets superyacht grandeur

With a Nordhavn N120 you can cruise all around the world, and do it in style. Nick takes us on board Aurora…

We tend to refer to Nordhavns as little ships, but there’s nothing little about the Nordhavn N120, it’s a fully fledged superyacht.

Delivered in 2014, Aurora is the current flagship of the PAE Nordhavn range and Nick Burnham was lucky enough to get on board at the 2020 Miami Boat Show.

In this extensive yacht tour video, he takes us inside every last corner of this spectacular cruising machine.

We start at the transom with the bathing platform and cockpit, before heading into the spectacular saloon and its separate dining area, which can seat up to 10 guests.

On a superyacht of this size you’d expect a main deck owner’s cabin, and on the Nordhavn N120, not only do you get one, but you also get two ensuite heads compartments (one with a shower, and one with a bath and a separate shower), plus a walk-in wardrobe.

Build quality and durability is evident throughout Aurora, from the rich woodwork, to the marble surfaces and even into the engineering spaces.

Enjoy the tour…

Nordhavn N120 specifications

LOA: 120’7” / 36.75m

Beam: 27’11” / 8.51m

Draft: 9’0” / 2.74m

Displacement (full load): 848,944lbs / 385 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 17,500 gal / 66,245L

Water capacity: 2,800 gal / 10,599L

Engines: Twin 965hp MTU Series 2000 M72s

Top speed: 11 knots

Cruising range: >4,000nm @ 8 knots

Price: $13.5million