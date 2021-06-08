Princess 30M superyacht tour: This raised pilothouse raised the bar

The latest addition to the M Class range of superyachts, the Princess 30M was a cut above its peers when it launched five years ago and still stands out today.

In this video, filmed at the 2018 Southampton Boat Show, Nick Burnham takes us around one of the biggest, if not quite the biggest boat to ever grace the temporary pontoons off Mayflower Park.

The quality of this magnificent superyacht is striking as soon as you step on board and that feeling only intensifies when you step inside the palatial saloon.

As a raised pilothouse yacht, the Princess 30M boasts a main-deck owner’s cabin as well as four further guest cabins below decks.

There’s also room for a crew of up to five people to keep everything ticking away in the background, and on a yacht of this size, you will need them.

Finally, Nick takes us inside the Princess 30M’s engineroom, which is truly monumental. Everything from the exhausts to the turbos has been supersized to propel this 110-tonne superyacht to an impressive top speed of 25 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess 30M specification

Length overall: 100ft 3in (30.56m)

Beam: 22ft 8in (6.92m)

Draft: 6ft 8in (2.05m)

Displacement: 110 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 2,690 gal / 3,230 US gal / 12,228l

Water capacity: 355 gal / 426 US gal / 1,614l

Engines: Twin 2,600hp MTU 16V 2000 M96Ls

Top speed: 25 knots

Price: £6.1million