Princess 56 yacht tour: This fabulous family flybridge is a real class act

As if proof were needed that Princess Yachts do things properly, this Princess 56 is it. Nick takes us on a full tour...

Some yachts give you a perfect first impression as soon as you step inside and the Princess 56 is one of them, just one look at that saloon and you know exactly what this yacht is all about – stylish and practical family cruising for people who value the finer things in life.

In this video, Nick Burnham takes us on board a 2017 Princess 56 and the highlights start right at the transom, with a high-low bathing platform and a telescopic passerelle, giving you plenty of boarding options.

Moving past the shaded cockpit with its folding table and you are into the aforementioned saloon. Most yachts of this size opt for the galley-aft layout these days, but Princess have included a fridge in the saloon area, so cold drinks are always on hand.

The galley itself is raised up by a couple of steps, just aft of the inner helm station, and is fitted out with all the mod cons you’d expect, such as a dishwasher, custom crockery storage and a proper oven.

Below decks, the Princess 56 boasts three spacious cabins, including an amidships master cabin. Plenty of impressive features and we haven’t even mentioned the flybridge or the deck spaces yet.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 18.11m (62ft 8in)

Beam: 4.76m (15ft 7in)

Draft: 1.29m (4ft 3in)

Displacement: 24,600 kgs (54,234 lbs)

Water capacity: 492 litres (108 gal)

Fuel capacity: 2,204 litres (484 gal)

Engines: Twin 800hp Volvo Penta D13

Built: 2017

Price: £1,150,000