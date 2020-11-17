Princess 72 yacht tour: Is this the ultimate family charter yacht?

Nick recently took a charter break on a fantastic Princess 72 yacht, and while he was at it he made sure to film a full yacht tour as well...

It’s only natural to dream of a luxury yacht charter every once in a while, but which boat would you ideally want to borrow for a week?

Sure, you could charter an enormous ostentatious superyacht, but once you’ve seen the space and amenities on board this Princess 72, you might not want to.

In this video, Nick takes us aboard B4, a Princess 72 that is currently offered for charter in Cala D’Or, Mallorca by boats.co.uk

Its layout is ideal for a charter break with four brilliantly appointed cabins, three of which have double beds.

The captain and chef share the crew quarters back aft, so you’re guaranteed privacy when you need it.

But it’s out on deck where the fun starts, with a vast flybridge, complete with barbecue, drinks cooler and plentiful seating options.

Prices for a brand new Princess 72 start at £1.8million (ex. VAT), but if your budget won’t quite stretch that far, you can get a taste of the high life from €20,000 per week.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 73ft 4in (22.35m)

Beam: 18ft (5.49m)

Draft: 5ft 6in (1.68m)

Displacement: 45,000 kg (99,207 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,100 gal (5,000l)

Water capacity: 295 gal (1,342l)

Engines: Twin 1,600hp Caterpillar C32s

Top speed: 35 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Range: 800 miles

Starting price: £1,800,000 (ex. VAT)

Weekly charter rate: From €20,000

