Princess R35 yacht tour: Designer boat is more than just a pretty face

The Pininfarina styling certainly catches the eye, but there is more to the Princess R35 than meets the eye, as Nick Burnham discovers...

Even amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Yachting Festival, it’s hard to overlook the Princess R35.

Developed in collaboration with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, this high-performance machine has the looks to back up its £560,000 price tag.

In this video, filmed at the last Cannes show, Nick Burnham takes us on board the Princess R35, starting with the sculptural vented transom, which not only looks great, but helps to channel wind and spray away from guests relaxing on the huge sunpads.

The central helm station and glass bridge signify that this is very much a driver’s boat, and that commitment to performance continues below the waterline, as the Princess R35 features an active foiling system to give exceptional grip when cornering at speeds of up to 50 knots.

The foredeck is as functional as it is stylish – Princess Yachts has fitted pop-up cleats, a fully integrated anchoring system and a discrete grab rail around the cabin skylight in lieu of traditional guard rails.

Speaking of the cabin, there is enough room for a couple to enjoy a weekend aboard, as the lower dinette can convert into a double bed alongside a small galley and enclosed heads compartment.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess R35 specifications

LOA: 35ft 9in (10.89m)

Beam: 10ft 8in (3.27m)

Draft: 2ft 6in (0.76m)

Displacement (half load): 6.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 132 gal (600l)

Water capacity: 31 gal (140l)

Engines: Twin 430hp Volvo Petrol V8

Top speed: 50 knots

Price: £560,000