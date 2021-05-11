Cranchi E26 yacht tour: Proof that small boats can still be fun and stylish

The Cranchi E26 is super cool and ideal for a day out on the water, as this yacht tour video from Nick Burnham shows.

When walking around boat shows, it’s easy to get distracted by the big glamorous superyachts, but overlook the smaller end of the scale and you’ll miss some real gems, like this Cranchi E26.

At the last Cannes Yachting Festival, Nick grabbed the chance to jump on board this classy dayboat, which packs in everything you need for a great day out on the water.

This particular version includes a folding canvas bimini, which you’d need if you were to keep your boat somewhere as sunny as Cannes.

Moving inside and the cockpit features two bucket seats in front of a full-width wrap of seating as well as a fold-up table for enjoying a picnic.

The bow area can be covered to create a cuddy, as in this E26 Classic version, but Cranchi also offers a bowrider configuration, which is left open to the elements.

The white leather seating is reminiscent of classic Lamborghinis and the Cranchi E26 has the performance to live up to that comparison, with Volvo Penta sterndrive options that can deliver up to 350hp for a top speed in the region of 40 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Cranchi E26 specification

LOA: 25ft 9in (7.85m)

Beam: 8ft 2in (2.49m)

Draft: 3ft 4in (1.02m)

Fuel capacity: 60 gal (273l)

Water capacity: 16 gal (73l)

Engine: 350hp Volvo Penta petrol sterndrive

Hull: Aldo Cranchi

Design: Centro Studi Ricerche Cranchi / Christian Grande

CE category: B

Price: €95,000