Sunseeker Manhattan 68 yacht tour: A fabulous flybridge full of fine details

The devil is in the detail when it comes to the Sunseeker Manhattan 68, as Nick Burnham explains in this yacht tour video…

When looking around a nearly 70ft boat that costs the better part of £2million, there are certain things that you expect – 4 cabins, exemplary cabinetry, plenty of space to relax in the sun – but it’s the things you don’t expect that really make the Sunsekeer Manhattan 68 memorable.

Take the beach club, for instance. You might expect to find a built-in shower and room for all your diving gear, but how about a dedicated Seabob locker with room for two underwater scooters?

Moving into the saloon, and there are surprises in store there too, as the main wrap of seating provides a clear view of the water via a glass panel underneath the TV and the companionway hull window.

Even the lighting on the Sunseeker Manhattan 68 is unexpected – they could easily have put the standard recessed strip lighting on the saloon ceiling, but Sunseeker went with a geometric design, which really gives the interior a classy, contemporary edge.

Article continues below…

Even at the lower helm station there is iPad connectivity and touchscreen controls built into the steering wheel, so you don’t need to lean forward to make adjustments.

There are no surprises in the engineroom, which houses a pair of 1,200hp MAN units, but when you build boats that drive as well as this, who wants to be surprised?

Enjoy the tour…

Sunseeker Manhattan 68 specifications

LOA: 69’7” / 21.21m

Beam: 17’3” / 5.26m

Draft: 5’4” / 1.60m

Displacement: 37,400kg / 82,453lb

Water capacity: 900l / 238 US gal

Fuel capacity: 4,000l / 880 gal / 1,057 US gal

Engines: MAN or Volvo Penta IPS up to 2,367hp

Top speed: 33 knots

Cruising range: 200nm @ 25 knots / 550nm @ 10 knots

Price: £1,750,000