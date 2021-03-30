The Van der Valk BeachClub 660 boasts a unique layout with the saloon in the place you’d normally expect to find an engineroom.

In this video, filmed at the most recent Cannes Yachting Festival, Nick shows us around and explains the thinking behind this radical layout change.

By bringing the main living space closer to the water, the Van der Valk BeachClub 660 creates a strong connection between the inside and the outside of the yacht, an effect that is helped no end by the huge windows.

To achieve this, Van der Valk has moved the engine room and its IPS1050 pod-drives beneath the bathing platform.

Article continues below…

The aluminium hull of the BeachClub 660 allows for a huge amount of flexibility with regards to the interior layout – this particular model features two twin cabins forward of the saloon and a huge master cabin in the bow, complete with wraparound windows.

Out on deck, Nick shows us the huge al fresco living spaces, from the raised cockpit/flybridge to the foredeck, which can even be fitted out with a hot tub if you want.

Enjoy the tour…

Van der Valk BeachClub 660 Specification

LOA: 67ft 3in (20.5m)

Beam: 19ft 0in (5.8m)

Engines: Twin 800hp IPS 1050

Top speed: 26 knots

Price: €3,400,000